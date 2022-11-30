Shettima: Leadership Goes Beyond Dubious Statistics

•Ex-Borno gov, Sanwo-Olu unveil ‘Bless Mi’ crowdfunding App

Segun James



In veiled reference to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, the Vice-Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Kashim Shettima, yesterday, said leadership was beyond reeling off dubious statistics.

This is as the former Borno State governor and the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday, unveiled a crowdfunding app for the party, “Bless Mi”, saying the APC was leveraging technology to raise funds for its campaigns.

Shettima said the Crowdfunding App was to enable supporters to make donations to the campaign, adding that the party was targeting some N5 Billion donation for its campaign.

The duo spoke while at the unveiling ceremony, which took place at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

He said he and Tinubu had leadership qualities which stood them tall above other contestants, adding that, “leadership goes beyond given dubious statistics.”

He further commended the committee that created the app and promised that they would continue to be relevant even after the party might have won the election, adding also that the application would afford supporters of the Tinubu/Shettima candidacy to make financial donations to the campaign.

Shettima cited the United States of America, where party faithful contributed to the campaign of the former President of the country, Barack Obama online, a development he claimed was the motivating factor for creating the platform.

He added that he and Bola Ahmed Tinubu had been “overwhelmed by supporters willing to contribute their quota and now they have the platform.”

His words: “Leadership goes beyond dubious statistics. It requires readiness to reach out to different groups and recognise our adversity. We need to build a new nation. We have no business being poor. With a vision like this, everyone will be given the opportunity to contribute to the growth of our country.”

The former Borno State Governor said, “I bring you warm greetings from Jagaban, the most innovative politician of our time,” adding that, the unveiling of the fundraiser was to carry every supporter along.

“Jagaban pairing with my humble self placed us as the best bet. Undoubtedly, Jagaban is the architect of modern Lagos. Leadership goes beyond insults and cyberbullying. Leadership requires reaching out; leadership is harnessing our diversity. We have no business being poor. I find it amusing, when people say we should reduce poverty, we have to eradicate poverty,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu said the application was another way of using technology to support the Tinubu and Shettima candidacy and urged Nigerians to show their ‘individual commitment to the Tinubu/Shettima campaign through their contribution.

“We can use technology as ambience for us to support our presidential candidate. This is another first. There is no better idea than to use technology. It is a unique item for us to engage the people.

“It is an opportunity for all of our supporters. People have been asking how they can collaborate. I want to appeal this should be our platform. Let’s take it to all stakeholders. Others will want to copy, it is okay. We are innovative. As they copy, we bring another innovation,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, reiterated the major challenges facing the Small and Medium Enterprises, (SMEs), adding the creation of the application was a demonstration of what the party would do if it won the 2023 elections.

The party set up the crowdfunding committee which is chaired by Shettima while an oil and gas business magnate, Jack Rich, was the Vice Chairman.

By scanning the barcode, all donors would directed to the site to donate.

As part of moves to achieve this, Sanwo-Olu donated N4 million while Shettima donated N1 million and the Deputy Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, who is the APC senatorial candidate for Lagos Central, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni also donated N1 million.