Rashford Double Sinks Wales, USA Beat USA to Progress 

Marcus Rashford’s second-half double propelled England to a 3-0 win over neighbours Wales yesterday just as USA proved better in the ‘Break or bend’ tie against Iran in the other Group match to reach the knockout phase. 

The encounter came to life for England when Rashford curled home a free kick from the edge of the area in the 50th minute before Phil Foden arrived unmarked at the far post to sidefoot Harry Kane’s cross into the net a minute later. 

Rashford then inflicted a final blow when he cut inside and somehow managed to find the net with a shot that went through the legs of goalkeeper Danny Ward in the 68th. 

The win moved England to seven points and set up a tie against Senegal in the next round, while Wales finished bottom with one point as their first World Cup in 64 years ended without a victory and only one goal scored in three games. 

In the other match, USA also turned up withChristian Pulisic perfect finish from  Sergino Dest‘s headed cross in the 38th minute to get the crucial breakthrough, putting his body on the line and suffering an abdominal injury after subsequently clashing with Iran‘s goalkeeper. 

The injury led Pulisic to be replaced at half-time by Brenden Aaronson, but for the US it was surely a price worth paying as Gregg Berhalter’s side hung on to its lead in the second half to advance at the expense of Iran. 

