NNPCL/TotalEnergies JV Flags off 19th Football Tournament for OML58 Host Communities in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Limited, TEPNG/NNPCL Joint Venture has flagged-off the 2022 football tournament for OML58 host communities in Rivers State.

This year’s is the 19th edition of the annual football competition organised for youths from the 18 communities hosting the facilities of the oil multinational.

The participating communities include, Okinali, Egite, Rumuekpe, Obagi, Ihuaje, Ogbogu, Ede, Obite, Obiyebe, Odhiaje and Akabuka.

Others are Oboburu, Idu, Amah, Erema, Ibewa, Alimini and Akabta. The communities cut across four Local Government Areas of the state; Emohua, Ikwerre, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni and Ahoada.

In his remarks at the opening ceremony, held at Okinali in Elele town, Ikwerre LGA, Deputy Managing Director, JV Asset of TotalEnergies, Mr. Guillaume DULOUT, said the tournament was aimed at promoting peace and harmony in its host Communities.Represented by

Henry Ehuike, Manager, Stakeholders Engagement, Strategy and Management of the firm, DOLOUT said this year’s competition features young players, adding that it targets discovery of young talents who could be further developed and projected for a career in football.

DOLOUT explained: “This competition began in 2002 following the decision of the NNPCLTEPNG Joint Venture to promote football as a way of galvanising cordial relationship and promoting peace and harmony in its host Communities.

“The Joint Venture is determined to identify with this competition as a demonstration of our commitment to engage the youths in positive ventures that can promote sustainable socio-economic development as well as empowerment.

“Through this competition, we have

been able to identify and nurture budding talents who have done the community proud in State-and national-level competitions”.

DOLOUT however, commended the youths of the operating areas, saying they have acted as stakeholders and are playing active roles in securing the company’s facilities.

The Chairman of the Central Organising Committee, Saheed Ogunsanya, in his remarks expressed believe that at the end of the competition, the company would have gotten good players that will be encouraged to join the national team, as well as the international team.