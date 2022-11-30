  • Tuesday, 29th November, 2022

NLTF Revitalises Over 40 Healthcare Facilities in Two Year

Business | 13 mins ago

The federal government has stated that the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), has revitalised more than 40 healthcare facilities across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones within 2 years.

Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume stated this during the official inauguration and hand-over of vital medical equipment to the General Hospital, Igbora, Oyo State.

Akume, who expressed satisfaction over the remarkable progress made by the NLTF, said that the agency had done very well in the implementation of intervention programmes in health and other key developmental sectors.

“The Federal Government is impressed with the agency’s resolve to deliver life changing outcomes to the people through its interventions, in spite of the dwindling global economy and the agency’s meagre income.

“Government is aware of your revitalisation of over 40 healthcare facilities across the six geo-political zones within last two years; putting smiles on the faces of ordinary Nigerians in remote villages and communities, “Akume said.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties, Mrs Patricia Ibiene, said that the agency’s gigantic interventions were timely considering the state of the country’s healthcare facilities.

Ibiene noted that the projects were a clear testament to the good leadership in the Fund. 

Speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of NLTF, Dr Bello Maigari, said that the interventions had reaffirmed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s commitment to promoting quality healthcare and well-being of the country, through funding from national lottery proceeds. 

