NEAR Partners Afropolitan

NEAR Partners Afropolita

Afropolitan has partnered with the NEAR Foundation , the non-profit that oversees the development of the ecosystem built around NEAR Protocol, to enable citizens to control their assets, data, and the power of governance.

A statement by the organization said through this partnership, the NEAR community and Afropolitans will collaborate on several fronts.

The statement said Afropolitan Founders will have access to educational information to make good decisions about hiring, incorporation, compensation and technical development in web3, along with an informed and highly engaged pool of talent in the form of the NEAR community, for all the roles they need to hire.

The statement also noted that NEAR ecosystem contributors and investor introductions to help take their products to market as they build on NEAR.

The statement hinted that Afropolitan Creatives will enjoy the support and network of thousands of creators from around the world.

Afropolitan Developers will have access to basic explanations, working examples, and documentation required to build on NEAR. They will also have access to an array of technological primitives and projects to ensure that their journey from an idea to launch is rapid, iterative, painless, and supported by an active and inclusive community.

Commenting on the partnership, co-founder of Afropolitan, Eche Emole, said: “Afropolitan’s partnership with NEAR will allow us to have the best network level clarity and accelerate the decentralized network state vision. This partnership will help us build the infrastructure to enable community participation in large-scale decisions that affect the community, for example, resource allocations or technical governance, in an inclusive and completely decentralized way.”

CEO of the NEAR Foundation, Marieke Flament, said: “This is a significant partnership for NEAR as it aligns with our key mission to empower local communities around the world to build their digital economies and shape their own future with the power of Web3. We are impressed by what Afropolitan stands for and believe that NEAR can help it reach its objectives to build a far reaching business network that is both inclusive, sustainable and transparent.”

