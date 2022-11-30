  • Wednesday, 30th November, 2022

Kano APC Wants Arrested NNPP Thugs Investigated

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano state has called for proper investigation by the state police command currently holding in its custody two members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

The two, Imam Dayyabu and Nasir Sani  were arrested for leading other party members to attack people and destroy APC campaign properties on Saturday and Sunday at Galadanci Quaters in Gwale local government area of the state.

The ANPP, which made the call in a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Gawuna/Garo Campaign Council and Commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba, yesterday said the thugs brandishing dangerous weapons, caused confusion resulting in many people sustaining various  injuries.

Garba pointed out that the ugly trend portends danger for the state which is enjoying relative peace in the recent time and facing elections at various levels.

The commissioner said the attack followed a trek in the area by the NNPP gubernatorial candidate, Abba Kabir Yusuf accompanied by multitude of thugs after attending a wedding Fatiha in the area.

He said it was unfortunate that after the incidence, Yusuf was heaping blame on the APC and even calling for the arrest of its chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas.

Garba accused the NNPP of engaging in wild propaganda, cooked up tales and deliberate falsehoods in order to create chaos and undermine the forthcoming general elections.

The commissioner also condemned the provocative statement by the NNPP chairman, Haruna Umar Doguwa for making personal attack and hate speech capable of causing violence in the wake of the weekend incident.

 The commissioner noted that mass defection from the NNPP and the apparent achievements of the APC in Kano is giving the opposition a sleepless night which stands it a better chance of winning elections.

He also appealed to members of the APC to remain calm and always be law-abiding as the party continues to win the heart of the people of Kano and swims to victory in 2023.

