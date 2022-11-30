JCI Nigeria Partners CreditPro to Support Female Entrepreneurs

Hamid Ayodeji

As part of efforts to contribute its quota towards a sustainable economic growth within the nation, Junior Chamber International (JCI) has partnered CreditPRO to support female entrepreneurs with the sum of one million, five hundred thousand naira.

The organizations during the maiden edition themed, ‘Defining The Future: Women in Entrepreneurship, sustainable businesses, and strong institutions, recently in Lagos jointly revealed that the program is aimed at establishing female entrepreneurs seeking to gain strategic and practical ways to improve their approach to their businesses as well as network with other entrepreneurs.

Three female entrepreneurs emerged winners of the maiden edition of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Program organized by the Junior Chamber International in partnership with CreditPRO.

The winners from the maiden edition of the challenge Includes Founder, Tripple A Spices, Imam Aishat, Founder, La Tejcreations, Oghenetejiri Ogodo, and Founder, 9japhonographer, Joy Olusile. They won N500,000 each.

Speaking at the event, National President, Junior Chamber International, Olawale Bakare pointed out that it is the Chamber’s desire to help more women start and run sustainable businesses while empowering female entrepreneurs with skills and knowledge to enable them to build and grow the global business through the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Programme.

“To achieve this, we found an incredible partner in CreditPRO, with whom we share the noble objective of supporting small enterprises and invariably, rebuilding the economy in the advancement of our JCI RISE initiative,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer, CreditPRO, Sola Adeyiga , who was represented by the Company Secretary, CreditPRO, Judith Salami-Eyo said, “As a company we believe that micro small & medium-scale operators are paramount to the growth of any country, particularly in areas of funding and capacity development.

“It has been stated that women possess a strong entrepreneurial spirit which we at Creditpro believe makes them an important force in the growth of the micro business sector and ultimately to Nigeria’s GDP.

“This is why as part of our capacity development programme, we have entered into this long term partnership with JCI to organise annual conferences to mark the Women Entrepreneurship Development Day,” he added.

CreditPRO was set up in 2019 with the objective of supporting small and medium-scale businesses with customizable working capital solutions. In 3 years of operations, the company has disbursed over N4 billion in customizable working capital loans in over 1,400 transactions.

JCI Nigeria is one of the largest youth-based organisations in Nigeria with 5000+ active members and an alumni network. It equip young people with the tools and resources needed to become well-rounded leaders who can effectively navigate a globalized world and create sustainable changes.

The organisation’s four areas of opportunity are; Individual development, Business and entrepreneurship, Community action, and International cooperation.