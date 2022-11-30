  • Tuesday, 29th November, 2022

IBB Bags Fellowship of Stockbrokers’ Institute

Business | 12 mins ago

Former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida has been awarded honourary Fellowship of Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers (CIS) for his exceptional contributions to the growth and development of the Institute from its formative years in continuation of phase two of the Institute’s 30th Anniversary celebration which kicked off early November this year. 

Babangida, who ruled Nigeria from 1985 to 1993, was credited with the promulgation of the Decree that granted Chartered status to the Institute in 1992, which later became an Act. Besides, Babangida’s administration was instrumental to some radical economic policies that transformed the Nigerian financial system. 

Conferring the prestigious award on him at his country home, Minna, Niger State, yesterday, the Institute’s President, Mr Oluwole Adeosun, explained that Babangida’s  administration  midwifed the setting up of the Technical Committee on Privatization and  Commercialization (TCPC) of Enterprises  in Nigeria, which transformed into Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE). 

“Today, we have come have come all the way here to Mimma as a mark of recognition and exceptional respect that the Institute has for her 6th investee. General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, is one of the most eminently qualified persons to be admitted as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers. Apart from the obvious fact that he was President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria between 1985 – 1993, the following milestones of his administration stand him out for this honour:  

“Under his administration, the Structural Adjustment Programme (SAP) was initiated in 1986 and this economic policy brought radical transformation to the Nigerian financial industry. His administration promulgated the Decree that established the Technical Committee on Privatisation and Commercialisation (TCPC), now Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) in order to ensure transparency, credibility and widespread ownership of shares of the privatized enterprises The  shares were divested through The Nigerian Stock Exchange (now NGX), thus enabled more Nigerian citizens to become shareholders of companies in commanding heights of the economy, ”said elated Adeosun.

Babangida expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Institute’s Governing Council and Management for this historic honour and assured them of his support at all times. 

