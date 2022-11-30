Gunmen Kill Labour Party Women Leader in Kaduna

John Shiklam in Kaduna



The women leader of the Labour Party (LP) in Kaura Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Mrs. Victoria Chintex has been killed by unknown gunmen.

The Publicity Secretary of the LP in Southern Kaduna Senatorial Zone, Edward Buju, in a statement said the incident occurred on Monday, when the gunmen invaded her residence in Kaura and shot her.

Her husband was also said to have sustained injuries from gun shots and was rushed to a medical facility where he is said to be receiving treatment.

Buju commiserated with the family of the deceased and assured them that party will support them.

“The Southern Kaduna (Zone 3) Labour Party, commiserate with the party chairman and his exco’s in Kaura Local government area, over the untimely demised of our Mother and Sister, Mrs Victoria Chintex, Woman leader, Kaura Local government who killed yesterday (Monday) by some unknown gun men in her resident in Kaura,” he said.

Buju, who described the deceased as “industrious, hard working and dedicated party leader”, said the LP is saddened by the unfortunate incident, coming at a time when people like her are needed to champion the course for a new nation through the LP.

He called on members of the LP at all levels in the state to pray for the repose of her soul.

“More so as we awaits the burial plans by the family, the Zone 3 LP will make support to her family. On behalf of our Presidential candidate, Peter Obi, our gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna State, Jonathan Asake, the party senatorial candidate for Southern Kaduna Senatorial zone, Mike Auta, we call on the people of Kaura LGA, to be law abiding as vengeance is of the Lord…” Buju said.

Mohammed Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna state police command did not respond

to telephone calls when contacted.