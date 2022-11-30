French Coach Dismisses Talks About Benzema on Holiday 

Latest Headlines
Ahead of today’s last Group D clash between already qualified France and bottom of table Tunisia, Head Coach of the defending champions Didier Deschamps refused to discuss Karim Benzema after the injured Ballon d’Or winner was spotted arriving on holiday on the Indian Ocean island of Reunion yesterday.
The Real Madrid striker pulled out of the France squad here in Qatar with an injured left thigh on the eve of the tournament and departed their team hotel in Qatar soon afterwards.
He arrived on Reunion, a French overseas department, early on Tuesday morning following rumours in Spain that he might return to training with his club.
Sources close to Benzema said the player would stay on the island for a week.
Asked about Benzema, who is still officially part of the France squad at the World Cup having not been replaced, Deschamps dismissed the question.
“You are fishing for things there, but these things are not on my mind. I don’t know who is saying what, where or how,” the France coach said at a press conference in Doha ahead of Wednesday’s final group game against Tunisia.
“I spoke to Karim after his departure, and you know what his situation is and how long he will be out for.
“I am focusing on the 24 players who are here. I’ll let you talk about that and debate it if you want, but I am not going to talk about things that don’t affect what we are doing here from day to day.”
The French Football Federation said Benzema would be sidelined for three weeks after he picked up the injury, technically meaning he could be fit to return for the end of the World Cup should France go that far.
France have won both Group D games so far at the tournament against Australia and Denmark and a draw against Tunisia on Wednesday will guarantee that they progress to the last 16 as winners of their section.
Even a defeat will suffice so long as Australia do not beat Denmark and manage to overturn France’s advantage on goal difference, which is currently superior by six.
Deschamps is therefore expected to rotate his squad and give some of his fringe players a run-out ahead of a last-16 tie on Saturday or Sunday.
Permutations for Wednesday Fixtures
- Reigning champions France became the first team to qualify for the knockout phase of the FIFA World Cup 2022 when they defeated Denmark 2-1 with a Kylian Mbappé double on Saturday.
- A draw against Tunisia will mathematically guarantee first place in Group D for Didier Deschamps’ team, while their opponents, who have yet to score in Qatar, must win and hope Australia do not defeat Denmark in the group’s other final fixture to stand any chance of making further progress.
- Australia’s third match at the Al Janoub Stadium could be one for the ages as they seek to qualify for the FIFA World Cup™ knockout rounds for only the second time.
- One-nil winners against Tunisia on their last visit, the Socceroos will advance with another victory against Denmark, while a draw will suffice unless Tunisia simultaneously defeat already-qualified France.
- Poland and Argentina both won 2-0 on Saturday, with respective talismen Robert Lewandowski and Lionel Messi each scoring landmark FIFA World Cup goals. Both enter the final round of Group C matches as the section’s top two teams, with the European side leading the way on four points, one more than the South American champions.
- Defeated 2-0 on Saturday by Argentina, Mexico’s long run of FIFA World Cup™ knockout-stage participations is in danger of ending as they face Saudi Arabia aware that only a win, in all probability a big one, can keep them in the competition, whereas their opponents, also beaten 2-0 last time out, by Poland, will clinch a first round-of-16 qualification since their USA 1994 debut with a victory.