FG to Earn Over N18b From 17 Silos Given to Private Sectors

The federal government has stated that it anticipates earning N18 billion from the concessions of its more than 17 Silos to the private sector.

The minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar made this statement on Tuesday in Abuja at the opening ceremony of the 2nd edition of the West and Central Africa post harvest Congress and exhibition, which was organized by the center for food technology and research (CEFTER), Benue state university.

The minister, who was represented by Director of Food and Strategic Reserve Haruna Suleman, continued by stating that post-harvest losses have been a significant issue in Nigeria’s agricultural sector, which is why the government has granted farmers access to the silos as a concession so they will have storage space during the time after harvest.

The minister stated that approximately 6,250 metric tonnes of storage facilities were leased to the private sector, helping farmers cut losses—particularly in rural areas—and improve food security in the nation.

According to him, the federal government launched the initiative to create an environment that would allow for private sectors to contribute to agriculture and food security. He also mentioned that the government had set up 17 Green Aggregation Centers to process agricultural products and lower post-production losses.

He said, “ These centers are to allow farmers to be able to dry their produce, and in doing so, this will reduce post-harvest losses and also add value to whatever is being produced,” he said.

The minister stated that post-harvest losses have been a significant issue for farmers in the nation as a result of a lack of storage facilities. He noted that farmers also struggle to acquire the correct equipment that may increase the value of their crop as well as the issue of transportation.

He continued, “ In addressing these problems, the federal government has been able to lease out the silos to the private sector. We have been able to establish grain aggregation centers that will be able to clean, dry and bag products. This lease agreement of silos to the private sector will attract N18 billion to Nigeria,” he added.

On his part Vice Chancellor, Benue State University, Prof. Tor Iorapuu, said the goal of the exhibition was to encourage all relevant parties to work together to produce indigenous foods and lessen post-harvest losses.

He said, “ What we are trying to do is to collectively show solidarity and collectively act towards ensuring indigenous food production and ensuring that post-harvest losses are curtailed maximally.

“ This is going to be processed through research and practical strategies that will help local and large-scale farmers.

“ We are happy that even the federal government has taken steps to provide silos across the country to ensure that the private sector enhances the capacity of local farmers to ensure food storage and minimize post-harvest losses,” Iorapuu said.

He stressed the necessity of government funding for studies on post-harvest issues so that Nigerian farmers may achieve economic independence.

According to Iorapuu, the conference would increase farmers’ knowledge of how to increase the value of their produce.

He gave his word that Benue State University would continue to support causes that would encourage the production of indigenous cuisine.

Dr Barnabas Ikyo, Director of the Centre, spoke on the theme of the conference, ‘Upscaling and Promotion of African Indigenous Foods’.

He said it was crucial for Nigeria and other African nations to pay attention to their own foods in order to increase domestic production and lower the cost of food imports.

“ We know that Nigerians who are dependent on imported food can actually decide to go back and look inwards and we think that most of our people who produce these indigenous foods are not getting the market for it.

“ If we refocus our attention on indigenous foods we will have the market for them, we will empower their economic viability, they will be able to produce more.

“ We will reduce the export-import deficit and we will have our children feed on better and fresh food from our farms,” Ikyo added.