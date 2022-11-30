  • Wednesday, 30th November, 2022

FEC Mourns Second Republic Minister, Paul Unongo 

Nigeria | 5 hours ago

Deji Elumoye in Abuja 

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has observed a minute of silence in honour of Second Republic Minister of Power and Steel, Dr Paul Unongo, who passed on Tuesday.

Shortly before the commencement of  Wednesday’s FEC meeting at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, announced the passage of Unongo, who was also Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), and called for a minute silence in his honour.

Unongo, who had held several other political and public offices was until his death Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC)

The FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, resumed the day’s business immediately after the minute’s silence.

Those attending the Council meeting include

 Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Some of the ministers physically attending the meeting include Muazu Sambo (Transportation); Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture); Senator George Akume (Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs); Abubakar Malami (Attorney-General and Minister of Justice); Adamu Adamu (Education); Abubakar Aliyu (Power); and Timipre Sylva (Minister of State, Petroleum Resources).

Others include Otunba Niyi Adebayo (Industry, Trade and Investment); and Umana Okon Umana (Niger Delta Affairs).

Details later…

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.