FEC Mourns Second Republic Minister, Paul Unongo 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has observed a minute of silence in honour of Second Republic Minister of Power and Steel, Dr Paul Unongo, who passed on Tuesday.

Shortly before the commencement of Wednesday’s FEC meeting at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, announced the passage of Unongo, who was also Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), and called for a minute silence in his honour.

Unongo, who had held several other political and public offices was until his death Chairman of the Board of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC)

The FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, resumed the day’s business immediately after the minute’s silence.

Those attending the Council meeting include

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari and National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd).

Some of the ministers physically attending the meeting include Muazu Sambo (Transportation); Lai Mohammed (Information and Culture); Senator George Akume (Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs); Abubakar Malami (Attorney-General and Minister of Justice); Adamu Adamu (Education); Abubakar Aliyu (Power); and Timipre Sylva (Minister of State, Petroleum Resources).

Others include Otunba Niyi Adebayo (Industry, Trade and Investment); and Umana Okon Umana (Niger Delta Affairs).

