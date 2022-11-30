Enugu PDP Guber Candidate, Mbah, Vows to Address Insecurity if Elected 

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah. has outlined the strategies he would deploy to address the growing insecurity in the state.

Speaking in Awgu yesterday, where he met with Catholic priests and other religious, Mbah said although security issue was nationwide, his government, if elected in 2023, would decisively checkmate the hydra-headed problem of insecurity through some strategic steps he had already mapped out.

He disclosed that security and infrastructure are at the core of everything he had proposed in his manifesto, stressing that it’s only when there’s security that investors will be attracted to the state to establish their businesses and industries.

Assuring that the challenge of insecurity would be a thing of history, Mbah said his intervention area was three-pronged, including an integrated programmes to accelerate youth employment and end poverty, integrated rural development programmes, and kinetic and non-kinetic approaches.

The governorship hopeful further noted that youth unemployment and poverty have been established to be two major factors engendering insecurity in the country, adding that the development economic plans by his administration would create thousands of jobs that will end unrest and agitation among the youths.

He harped on his resolve to exploit the dormant resources in the state to create more jobs for the citizens by turning them to productive assets that would engage the youths and make them useful to the society.

While assessing the possibility of creating over 400,000 jobs in each senatorial zone in the state through the agriculture sector, Mbah maintained that the hideouts of criminals in the state would be cleared and designated as special economic zones for commercial farming.

On how he would adopt the kinetic approach, the business magnate stated that his administration would strengthen intelligence gathering, employ modern technology such as the CCTV and drones for surveillance, training and retraining of security personnel and collaborate with communities to enhance community policing.

This, he said, would enable investors find the state attractive for investment, and restore the confidence of farmers to go back to work without fear of molestation.

Mbah, who further spoke on other issues, promised that his administration would speed up efforts to grow the economy seven-fold by migrating it from its current $4.4 billion to $30 billion by making it one of the top three states in the country.

He promised to achieve a zero per cent hunger in the state within eight years of his administration through integrated rural development programmes, cross-cutting progra-mmes, technical and vocational training centres, availability of 100 billion naira revolving capital for start-up investors, provisions of basic amenities and other incentives.

Assessing Mbah’s presentation, the Bishop of the Diocese, His Lordship John Okoye, commended his manifesto, which they’d previously gone through, as comprehensive, convincing and assuring, saying he had their support because of his good intentions for the state.

He recalled how the governorship candidate had been going about feeding the poor, building state-of-the-art hospital, engendering development and touching lives even with his personal resources.

Meanwhile, ahead of next year’s general elections, the association of different religious bodies and various ethnic groups residing in Enugu State under the aegis of Brethren of Interfaith and Inter-community Development Initiative, have thrown their total support behind Mbah.

Speaking today in Enugu when the group paid a solidarity visit to the governorship frontrunner, the group’s Director General and Secretary, Christian Association of Nigeria, Enugu State Chapter, Onuorah Okeke, disclosed that they decided to rally together because of someone like Mbah who has the credibility, competence and capacity to deliver on the mandate of the people.

Onuorah, who took his time to emphasise why they decided to give Mbah maximum electoral support, said the decision was borne out of his previous good works in the state even as a private citizen who had constructed many kilometres of roads, built a state-of-the-art hospital for the people and still doing more to touch lives positively.

He stressed that Mbah’s good works had given them hope of a better Enugu State if supported to win the election, adding that they had previously rejected some gubernatorial candidates because of their conviction that they’re no match to the PDP governorship flagbearer.

Lending his voice, the Patron of the group who also doubles as spokesman of the PDP Campaign Council in the state, Nana Ogbodo, disclosed that the essence of the association was to mobilise huge votes for the election of Mbah and his running mate, Ifeanyi Ossai.

The PDP spokesman who maintained that he accepted to be the group’s patron because of the ecumenical philosophy of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who has created “a home for all” in the state and enabled harmonised living for other ethnic groups and religious bodies.

Appreciating the Adada General Assembly, Mbah pledged to make the Nsukka zone the epicenter of development through industrialisation, revitalisation of dormant assets and job creation.