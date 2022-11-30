Latest Headlines
DAVIDSON ABRAHAM’S WORLD CUP 2022 BETTING TIPS (1 & 2 DECEMBER)
As we draw towards the end of the group stages of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, some pre-tournament favorites like Brazil, France, Portugal and others have secured their passage into The Round of 16.
Other big names like Spain, Germany and Belgium will have to win their final group stage games to book their spot in the Knockout round. While other Minnows and Dark Horses will fight hard into the last group games to take the remaining available slots.
Below, Davidson Abraham takes you through the final fixtures of the Group stages featuring Group E, F, G & H.
|DATE
|FIXTURE
|TIP
|Thursday 1st December
|Canada Vs Morocco
|0.5
|Thursday 1st December
|Croatia Vs Belgium
|1.5
|Thursday 1st December
|Costa Rica Vs Germany
|1.5
|Thursday 1st December
|Japan Vs Spain
|1.5
|Friday 2nd December
|Ghana Vs Uruguay
|0.5
|Friday 2nd December
|Korea Republic Vs Portugal
|2x
|Friday 2nd December
|Cameroon Vs Brazil
|1.5
|Friday 2nd December
|Serbia Vs Switzerland
|0.5