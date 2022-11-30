DAVIDSON ABRAHAM’S WORLD CUP 2022 BETTING TIPS (1 & 2 DECEMBER)

As we draw towards the end of the group stages of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, some pre-tournament favorites like Brazil, France, Portugal and others have secured their passage into The Round of 16.

Other big names like Spain, Germany and Belgium will have to win their final group stage games to book their spot in the Knockout round. While other Minnows and Dark Horses will fight hard into the last group games to take the remaining available slots.

Below, Davidson Abraham takes you through the final fixtures of the Group stages featuring Group E, F, G & H.