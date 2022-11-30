  • Wednesday, 30th November, 2022

DAVIDSON ABRAHAM’S WORLD CUP 2022 BETTING TIPS (1 & 2 DECEMBER)

Sport | 2 hours ago

As we draw towards the end of the group stages of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, some pre-tournament favorites like Brazil, France, Portugal and others have secured their passage into The Round of 16.

Other big names like Spain, Germany and Belgium will have to win their final group stage games to book their spot in the Knockout round. While other Minnows and Dark Horses will fight hard into the last group games to take the remaining available slots.

Below, Davidson Abraham takes you through the final fixtures of the Group stages featuring Group E, F, G & H.

DATEFIXTURETIP
Thursday 1st DecemberCanada Vs Morocco          0.5
Thursday 1st DecemberCroatia Vs Belgium          1.5
Thursday 1st DecemberCosta Rica Vs Germany          1.5
Thursday 1st DecemberJapan Vs Spain 1.5
Friday 2nd DecemberGhana Vs Uruguay0.5
Friday 2nd DecemberKorea Republic Vs Portugal2x
Friday 2nd DecemberCameroon Vs Brazil          1.5
Friday 2nd DecemberSerbia Vs Switzerland          0.5

