Cyberwatch 2023 Debuts to Guarantee Business Sustainability

Ugo Aliogo

Towards ensuring business continuity and sustainability garnered from the ability to block business waste, Cubed Integrated Management has announced Cyberwatch 2023, a series set up to prepare organisations for profitability through cybersecurity acumen.

In a statement, the firm said a management consulting firm, Cubed Management has stated its intention to push organisations towards sustainability with the launch of Cyberwatch 2023.

The statement said Cyberwatch 2023 is a thought leadership business series to prepare them for profitability through effective management of cybersecurity threats,attacks with data and privacy breaches.

The statement further explained to achieve this, this inaugural series will address the impact of Cyber Attacks and Privacy Breaches on Business bottom lines and provide insight into the Emergent Role of Women in Cybersecurity with the attendant “opportunities forgone” by the limited number of women in the field.

The Managing Consultant at Cubed Integrated Management Consulting, David Abodunrin said the series came about from trends and innovations in the technology space.

”As 2023 beckons, organisations must prepare for profitability by blocking business waste and adapting to change in the ecosystem,” Abodunrin asserted.

The series aim to arm businesses with Critical tools, techniques intelligence and tools to achieve Cyber Resilience, Agility with Anti fragility in the Short, mid and longer terms.

To this end, Abodunrin explained that cf seasoned strategic business and academic leaders; Bolaji Okusaga, the Managing Consultant, Precise Platforms, a foremost perception designer, and Dr. Tooska Dargahi, a Senior Lecturer and Associate Professor in Cyber Security from the Department of Computing and mathematics, Manchester Metropolitan University will lead the virtual conference set for December 1 and 2, 2022.