APC Unveils Tinubu/Shettima CrowdFunding App

As the race to the 2023 elections hots up, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Vice Presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima and the Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu yesterday said that the party is leveraging technology to raise funds for its campaigns.

Shettima said the Crowdfunding Application which was launched by him is to enable supporters to make donations to the campaign, adding that the party is targeting an N5 Billion donation for its campaign.

The duo spoke while at the unveiling ceremony in Lagos

He said he and Tinubu have leadership qualities which stand them tall above other contestants, adding that “leadership goes beyond given dubious statistics,” in a subtle attack and reference to the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.

He further commended the committee that created the application and promised that they will continue to be relevant even after the party might have won the election. He added the application would afford supporters of the Tinubu/Shettima candidacy to make financial donations to the campaign.

Shettima cited the United States of America where party faithful contributed to the campaign of the former President of the country, Barack Obama, online. This, he insisted is the motivating factor for creating the platform.

He added that he and Bola Ahmed Tinubu have been “overwhelmed by supporters willing to contribute their quota and now they have the platform.

“Leadership goes beyond dubious statistics. It requires readiness to reach out to different groups and recognise our adversity. We need to build a new nation. We have no business being poor. With a vision like this, everyone will be given the opportunity to contribute to the growth of our country,” Shettima said.

The former Borno State Governor said that “I bring you warm greetings from Jagaban, the most innovative politician of our time.”

He stated that the unveiling of the fundraiser was to carry every supporter along, even as he added that by leveraging technology, the campaign fundraising will be better.

Shettima stressed that the performance of Tinubu as a two-term governor of Lagos state and that of his own in Borno will be replicated when they take over the leadership of the country.

“Jagaban pairing with my humble self placed us as the best bet. Undoubtedly, Jagaban is the architect of modern Lagos. Leadership goes beyond insults and cyberbullying. Leadership requires reaching out; leadership is harnessing our diversity,” Shettima stated.

He added: “We have no business being poor. I find it amusing when people say we should reduce poverty, we have to eradicate poverty.”

Lagos State governor, Sanwo-Olu said the application was another way of using technology to support the Tinubu and Shettima candidacy and urged Nigerians to show their ‘individual commitment to the Tinubu/Shettima campaign through their contribution.

Sanwo-Olu said: “We can use technology as ambience for us to support our presidential candidate. This is another first. There is no better idea than to use technology. It is a unique item for us to engage the people.It is an opportunity for all of our supporters. People have been asking how they can collaborate. I want to appeal this should be our platform. Let’s take it to all stakeholders.

“Others will want to copy, it is okay. We are innovative. As they copy, we bring another innovation.”

The Deputy Governor of Lagos, Obafemi Hamzat, reiterated the major challenges facing the Small and Medium Enterprises, (SMEs), adding the creation of the application was a demonstration of what the party will do if it wins the 2023 elections.

The party set up the crowdfunding committee which is chaired by Shettima while an oil and gas business magnate, Jack Rich is the vice chairman. By scanning the barcode, all donors are directed to the site to donate.

As part of moves to achieve this, Sanwo-Olu donated N4 million while Shettima donated N1 million and the Deputy

Speaker of the Lagos Assembly, who is the APC senatorial candidate for Lagos Central, Wasiu Eshinlokun-Sanni also donated N1 million.