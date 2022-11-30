201 Indigent Students Get Scholarship by Bauchi APC Guber Candidate

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Two hundred and one students of Milikya College of Health and Social Sciences in Bauchi are set to enjoy full scholarships.​

The scholarship was offered to the selected indigent students by the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi, Ambassador Saddique Baba Abubakar.​



Presenting the scholarship packages to the benefiting students, Abubakar lamented the inadequate attention to education by the present administration, berating it for paying lip service to the sector.​



He also criticised the government for reneging on the private-public partnership (PPP) agreement entered into by the previous administration with the college proprietor, saying it was wrong.​



The APC gubernatorial candidate promised that if elected, his administration would revisit the issue and see how the agreement can be reviewed and made effective because, according to him, education is something that government alone cannot shoulder.​



He then advised the students to take their studies seriously so that they will excel and become useful to society saying, “health education is vital to the existence of the society, so take your studies seriously.”​



Abubakar said he would continue to support indigent and vulnerable people in society in his capacity if elected. The proprietor of the college, Aminu Mohammed DanBauchi, said that over the years, partnerships between the public and private sectors had become common strategies for responding to the global public health crises of HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria at both the national and international levels.



“Through these public-private partnerships (PPPs), partners from multiple sectors combine skills, expertise and resources to implement programmes larger in scope than the reach of individual partners,” he explained. “Many partnerships have been highly successful and rewarding to both parties, particularly the general public.”​



He stressed that “one of such successes is the establishment of the Malikiya College, which is built to help the government achieve its manpower needs in the health sector.”



According to the proprietor, the college currently has over 3,000 students.