Rilwan Atiku steps down as Riveton CEO

Dr Rilwan Atiku has stepped down from his role as the MD/CEO of Riveton Developments Ltd after 3 solid years at the leadership of the company to chart a new course.

Atiku who has led the company to achieving various milestones said he believes those who will now manage the company will improve on his successes.

A statement he made available to press announcing his stepping down reads:

“Today, after 3 years at the mantle of leadership of Riveton Developments Ltd and its subsidiaries, I stepped down as the MD/CEO of the company to start a new journey in my life.

“It has been a wonderful journey with a lot of achievements. From a company that started with just one (1) employee, to a company of thirty (30) strong employees.

“I thank God for the journey. I hope the investors who believed in me and took a big gamble are pleased with my achievements.

“From where I stopped, I know others will continue from there. Riveton from now on will be managed by its Board of Executives “The Executive Team”.

“I wish them all the best as I sign out and take a bow from Riveton!”