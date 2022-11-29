  • Wednesday, 30th November, 2022

Rilwan Atiku steps down as Riveton CEO

Sport | 1 day ago

Dr Rilwan Atiku has stepped down from his role as the MD/CEO of Riveton Developments Ltd after 3 solid years at the leadership of the company to chart a new course.

Atiku who has led the company to achieving various milestones said he believes those who will now manage the company will improve on his successes.

A statement he made available to press announcing his stepping down reads:

“Today, after 3 years at the mantle of leadership of Riveton Developments Ltd and its subsidiaries, I stepped down as the MD/CEO of the company to start a new journey in my life.

“It has been a wonderful journey with a lot of achievements. From a company that started with just one (1) employee, to a company of thirty (30) strong employees.

“I thank God for the journey. I hope the investors who believed in me and took a big gamble are pleased with my achievements.

“From where I stopped, I know others will continue from there. Riveton from now on will be managed by its Board of Executives “The Executive Team”.

“I wish them all the best as I sign out and take a bow from Riveton!”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.