PDP Annuls Purported Suspension of Imo LG Chapters Chairmen





Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) and critical stakeholders of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Imo State have reached following decision in the fight for the governorship ticket between Hon. Emeka Ihedioha and the National Secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu

The meeting deliberated on and resolved important issues within the Imo State Chapter of the Party.

According to the National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Debo Ologunagba, it was resolved that “That all matters relating to the governorship primary election in Imo State should be suspended until after the 2023 general elections.

“That the purported suspension of some Local Government Chapter Chairmen in the State is null and void.

That no member of the party should be suspended, sanctioned, intimidated or victimized on account of legitimate and lawful democratic expression or association within the ambit of the provisions of the Constitution of the PDP.”

The party also resolved that the list for the Imo State Chapter of the Presidential Campaign Council should be referred to the National Presidential Campaign Council for review to ensure greater inclusiveness of Party members in Imo State in compliance with the guideline set up by the Party.

The party further said that proper democratic processes should be put in place during the Imo State Governorship Primary Election to guarantee a free and fair process for all Party members interested to participate in the Primary Election process.

It also said that the two contending aspirants should have a private meeting and discuss on the way forward to ensure a smooth, united and cohesive Presidential, National and State Assembly elections campaign for the 2023 general elections.

The statement said that the Vice-Presidential Candidate should meet with critical leaders for further discussion and resolution of all issues in the Imo State Chapter of our Party

All members of the party in Imo State should work together to ensure victory in the forthcoming Presidential, National and State Assembly elections.

The NWC commends the Imo State PDP Stakeholders for their openness at the meeting and urged them to further unite and forge a formidable front for the tasks ahead.

In attendance were the National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Anyanwu, former governors, H.E Achike Udenwa and Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha, members of the State Working Committee, serving and former National Assembly members, members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), members of the State Elder’s Committee and other key Stakeholders from Imo State.