PDP Alerts of Plan to Change Appeal Court Judgement in Edo

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has alerted of pressures being mounted by some individuals in the state to change the Court of Appeal judgement already in favour of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

In a statement by the Deputy Chairman of PDP in the state, Harrison Omagnoh, the party said information reaching it showed that, “certain elements and enemies of democracy have been putting pressure on the Federal Court of Appeal officials sitting in Benin City, to change its already delivered judgment of 22nd of November 2022, in favour of the ‘Governor Obaseki candidates’”.

The party said several comments and messages on social media have also exposed the boastings and threats of many of their supporters, that certain sums of money had been set aside and would be deployed this week to reverse the legal position.

The deputy chairman of the party said, “It is pertinent to note that all parties to the suit have been given certified true copies of the judgment, which cannot be altered. We call on all who are involved in this clandestine act, to desist forthwith, as such despicable act is capable of bringing down the Judiciary.

“We must remember that the Judiciary is the last hope of the common man in Nigeria. We advise all affected by the judgment to take necessary legal steps to seek redress in areas of their disagreement. Asking same court to reverse itself on a judgment given, will amount to the court sitting as an appellate court over its own judgment.”