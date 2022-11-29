Jeffrey Benson Set to Launch Forex Millionaire Expo

FirePips Company Limited; A Forex Trading Academy Based in Lagos State, Nigeria.

Founded by Jeffrey Benson.

As part of theirs goals of offering proven forex trading information and educational materials to help both novice and experienced investors to trade successfully and make a lot of profit, Firepips is set to launch one of the biggest Forex Trading Event in Africa in collaboration with other top Brands.

Since the Forex market is available online, it opens up a tremendous opportunity for anyone with a computer and a strong enough desire to make money trading to generate enormous profits for himself. But while the potential to generate huge profits may be very appealing this also means that the potential to incur huge losses abound. Hence the need for proper education, which is the main aim of this event.

Here’s a brief list of some of our guest (Africa’s Top Traders); Jeffrey Benson (Host), Ref Wayne (South Africa), Lesiba Mothupi (South Africa), Kojo Forex (Ghana), Dapo Willis (Nigeria), Habby Forex (Nigeria), Chris Ani (Nigeria), Godslove Ndemazeah (Cameroon),

Therefore, FIREPIPS Limited is on a Mission of setting up a Proper structure for the Africa’s Youth.

Event Date: 14th January, 2023 Location: Lekki Coliseum Center

Follow on all social platforms @FirepixsFx to get Get your Ticket to this event