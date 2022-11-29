INEC: Losses in Recent Attacks Won’t Affect 2023 Poll

Chuks Okocha in Abuja



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, assured Nigerians that though some of its offices and facilities were set ablaze in some part of the country, the incidences would not affect the conduct of the 2023 general election.

The commission said some election materials had already delivered for 2023 general election had been lost to recent attacks on its offices in different parts of the country.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, speaking when he received the delegation of Africa Union Special Pre-Electoral Political Mission led by Phumzile Mlambo- Ngcuka, assured Nigerians that the occurrence would not affect the conduct of the 2023 general election as scheduled, because the commission could recover from the losses.

Yakubu said in spite of INEC progress and preparations for 2023 general election, the commission was still concerned about the security situation generally in the country particularly, the incidence of attacks on its facilities.

“In the last three weeks, three of our local government offices were attacked in three different states of the federation and the last one occurred yesterday in the South Eastern part of the country.

“Although there were no casualties, quite a number of the materials already acquired and delivered for the elections have been lost. Now, the good thing is that so far, we can recover from all the losses but it’s a source of concern. This shouldn’t be allowed to continue.

“So, we will continue to engage with the security agencies to make sure that these offices as well as personnel and our facilities are protected ahead of the election. We may express some concern about the attack on these facilities but it will never deter the commission from going ahead with the election as scheduled,” he said.

Earlier, leader of the AU Special Pre-Electoral Political Mission Mlambo-Ngcuka, said they were in Nigeria as a partner on a supportive mission.

Mlambo-Ngcuka, a member of the Panel of the team and former Deputy President of South Africa, added the the mission was very keen to ensure that Nigeria has peaceful and credible election process.

“We would like to hear from you how much you are prepared for this election. How much consensus. Is there a margin, on the electoral process and potential dialogue that you may need to encourage among the contesting parties as well as society. We would like also to know that the working relationship between yourself and the contesting parties is proceeding as expected.

“We’re also keen to hear about the role and contributions of CSO, women and young people in particular, which we know as people are very much interested in the process and the outcome of this elections.”