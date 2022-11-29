FCTA Demolishes Apo Tipper Garage

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), early yesterday demolished the popular Apo Tipper Garage in order to ensure the smooth construction work on the Apo interchange.

It carried out the large-scale demolition in collaboration with different security agencies by removing shanties, illegal shops, mechanic shops, food stalls and building materials shops. Some abandoned trucks and vehicles were also towed to the VIO office.

The Senior Special Assistant on Monitoring, Inspection and Enforcement to FCT Minister, Ikharo Attah, who led the FCT Taskforce Team, said the garage was encroaching on a major interchange on four lane highway that connects the Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway all the way to Kubwa.

“The FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Bello at the weekend took a very developmental tour, around Guzape district to check developmental work in Guzape and to ensure the work get to advance stage within his tenure, when the minister was going round, he came across this very bad site at Apo tipper garage by Apo NEPA.”

“He therefore instructed that the Tipper Garage should be removed first thing on Monday morning and that is why we are removing them,” he said.

He justified the removal of Tipper Garage as a critical road from the outer express way, to Wasa, which also connects Guzape II.

He faulted the argument of the traders that they had settled in the area for over a decade, insisting no matter the duration of their stay, it is expedient they leave because of the interchange.

“Then when you look at the aesthetics of the city, you cannot have tipper garage everywhere in this highbrow Apo area of Gudu, it cannot stand,” Attah said.

One of the affected traders, Muhammad Ali, claimed he had been selling building materials in the area for over 15 years.

He said following the demolition, the traders were now planning to temporarily relocate to Waru.

A father and grandfather who was also affected, Ahmad Adamu, said he was saddened by the development because of his huge responsibilities. He lamented there was no notice of any kind before the demolition was carried out.