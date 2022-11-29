Ekiti Assembly Re-admits Suspended Pro-Aribisogan Lawmaker

The ranks of the lawmakers supporting the former Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly were depleted yesterday, as the Assembly readmitted one of the suspended legislators, Hon. Kemi Balogun.

Following the removal of the former Aribisogan and installation of Hon. Bunmi Adelugba as replacement, fierce battle had started between the two dramatis personae, who were poised to undo each other.

Following the impasse, the Assembly had slammed indefinite suspension on Aribisogan and six others, for allegedly working against the interest of the party and preference for Adelugba.

One of those who were hammered was Balogun, representing Ado constituency II.

But the Assembly at its parliamentary yesterday lifted the suspension on the lawmaker.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon Adeoye Aribasoye.

The statement said: “This action is consequent to the consideration of her letter of apology and the fulfillment of other conditions attached to the reinstatement.

“Hon. Adekemi Balogun has therefore been readmitted to the Assembly with all her rights and privileges restored.”

Balogun is the younger sister of the late Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, Mrs. Adunni Olayinka.