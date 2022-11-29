Court Remands Sex Offender in Kirikiri Correctional Centre

An Ikeja Domestic Violence and Sexual Offences Court, on Wednesday remanded a man, Babatunde Fashogbon, for allegedly raping a 21-year-old girl in a school library.

Justice Abiola Soladoye remanded the Defendant in the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, pending the commencement of his trial, and adjourned the case until January 16, 2023, for trial.

The Defendant is facing a three-count charge of rape, sexual assault and sexual assault by penetration. Charges to which he, however, pleaded not guilty too.

The State Prosecutor, Ms Abimbola Abolade, sought a trial date following the not-guilty plea of the Defendant.

The Counsel alleged the Defendant raped the 21-year-old girl, by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

Abolade told the court that the Defendant committed the offences on March 21, during school hours in the library of Opebi Secondary School, Ikeja.

The defence Counsel, Mr Pedro Lawal, SAN, pleaded with the court for a quick trial date in the interest of justice.

According to the Prosecutor, the alleged offences violated Sections 260, 261 and 263 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.