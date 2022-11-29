Baobab+ Celebrates Two Years in Nigeria

Baobab+, the leading distributor of solar home systems in Western Africa and Madagascar is celebrating two years of distributing affordable Solar Home Systems in Nigeria.

As part of the activities marking the anniversary, the company has also introduced IZIL smartphone brand with an offer of Pay-As-You-Go flexible financing solution for customers who are not able to afford a smartphone and pay at once.

Speaking on the anniversary, the Chief Executive Officer, Baobab+, Kolawole Osinowo said the company has equipped thousands of households and served several beneficiaries with its off-grid energy solutions in the past 2 years.

“We are currently active in three states: Lagos, Ogun & Oyo, where we sell our products through our last mile distribution agent network, door to door in rural communities and underserved areas. Access to energy is also a springboard to enable every African household to take part in the digital revolution. To cater for the needs of customers who are not able to afford a smartphone at a one of purchase price, we are launching our flexible financing solution. Our Izili (pay small small) offer is an easy payment structure that allows customers to own a mobile phone with a 20% down payment and pay instalments for 3-6 months. This offer was launched on the 25th of November 2022.”

Osinowo stated that the Baobab+ off grid energy solutions are cost effective to provide support to the national electrification plan in Nigeria.