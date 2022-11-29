Adeleke’s Inauguration Points to PDP’s Inevitable Victory in 2023

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday congratulated the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke on his inauguration as the sixth Executive Governor of Osun State, saying that the joy that pervades Osun State, the South-west and the country in general points to the coming victory of the PDP at all levels in the 2023 general elections.

In a statement by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba ,said that Governor Adeleke’s triumph at the polls and successful swearing-in is an indicator of the victory of the PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar and his inauguration on May 29, 2023 to lead the charge in the PDP’s mission to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from the suffocating misrule of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the party, the fact that the PDP triumphed over the then ruling APC in Osun State, the home State of the APC Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, confirmed that the APC has no foothold in Osun State without genuine followership in the entire South West and other parts of the country.

He said that the people of Osun State are overjoyed because the coming of their beloved Governor Adeleke represents the attainment of a long-desired breath of fresh air and a new era of peace, transparency in government, infrastructural development and economic prosperity which has eluded them in the 12 darks years of untold suffering, deprivation and suppression under the insensitive APC.

The PDP also congratulated the people of Osun State for firmly resisting the massively corrupt and marauding APC to restore a purposeful, caring and development-oriented government under Governor Adeleke.

“The people’s confidence in Governor Adeleke is based on his proven capacity, competence, commitment to the wellbeing and development of the State and the PDP is delighted that the new governor already has his sleeves rolled up and has hit the ground running upon inauguration.

“Our party congratulates Governor Adeleke and prays to God to grant him more wisdom and strength to rebuild Osun State and bring unity, happiness and economic prosperity to the people,”, the party’s spokesman said.

OrderPaper to Present National Assembly Annual Appraisals at Parliamentary Colloquium

Ahead of elections into the Nigerian National Assembly, Nigeria’s premier/pre-eminent legislative and policy think-tank, OrderPaper Nigeria, and its partners are convening a Parliamentary Colloquium and Public Presentation of its signature, National Assembly Annual Appraisals.

The twin event, the first to be held by an independent organisation outside the federal parliament, serves as a platform to drum the message about electing productive legislators and holding them to account as integral catalysts for effective service delivery by government.

The colloquium is scheduled to kick off at 10.00 am on November 30 2023, at the House of Representatives Wing of the National Assembly Complex, Three Arms Zone, Abuja

According to the organisers, the initiative is pursuant to OrderPaper’s exclusive annual performance appraisals of the National Assembly (conducted in 2020 and 2021 for the 9th Assembly), which have gained recognition and traction among various stakeholders as a salient means of legislative accountability.

“We have chosen to validate and officially release the 2022 appraisals at the meeting tagged ‘The Parliamentary Colloquium,” Oke Epia, Executive Director at OrderPaper, tweeted.

“At OrderPaper, we recognise the legislature as the first and foremost of the three branches of Government in a democracy; and that performing and productive legislators are critical to effective service delivery by government.

This is why we have dedicated our resources to niche reportage of the Parliament since 2015 while providing programmes and projects that effectively bridge the gap between citizens and representatives in Parliament,” he added.

The event is part of the implementation of the VOTER (Validating the Office of The Electorate on Representation) Project undertaken by OrderPaper Advocacy Initiative with support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) under the Strengthening Civic Advocacy and Local Engagement (SCALE) Project by Palladium.