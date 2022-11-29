2023: South West Muslims Will Deliver Tinubu, Says MURIC

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan



The Director, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), Prof. Isiaq Akintola, has assured the South West that Muslims in the region would deliver the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023.

Akintola, who gave the assurance yesterday while speaking with journalists at the sideline during a send-forth and book presentation organised by the Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN), in honour of a former Executive Secretary of the organisation, Prof. Daud Noibi, held at the University of Ibadan, said they would support the former Lagos State governor because he was one of them.

The MUSWEN, in a statement by its President, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, had long endorsed the APC standard bearer.

Akintola, while supporting the position of MUSWEN, said Muslims in the South West havdno reason not to support Tinubu as he was the only leading presidential candidate from the region.

He lamented that Muslims in the region have been suffering for decades, stating that those who have either been President or Vice President from the region were Christians.

“MUSWEN endorsed the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and I want to affirm that MUSWEN has no other choice. They don’t have any other alternative. MURIC has said it earlier that we are supporting a Muslim presidential candidate from the South West.

“Because, the Yoruba Muslims have suffered for decades. All those who have been either President or Vice President are Christians. From Obasanjo to Diya to Shonekan and now to the current Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, all of them have been Christians.

“At this time, we are supporting MUSWEN for endorsing Tinubu. MURIC has said it earlier that we want a Muslim presidential candidate and since Tinubu has emerged as the APC candidate, the South West Muslims have no other choice than to support him.”