20 Youths Graduate From HackathonAfrica Programme

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

No fewer than 20 youths from the Southeast have graduated from the 2022 Hackathon Africa organized by the AfricaPlan Foundation, a US-based non-profit organisation.

The fully-funded, residential software coding bootcamp, lasted for three months and encompassed intensive hands-on practical training on Fullstack Web Development (MERN) and in the latest and more commonly used software coding programme and databases in technology today.

The bootcamp which was held in Enugu State attracted massive interest from youths across the region with over 300 applications received, out of which 20 graduates were shortlisted to join the first cohort, which included 10 males and 10 females.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony which also included exhibition of the brands created by the developers, the founder of the AfricaPlan Foundation, Mr Oni Chukwu, said that the cohorts must work to make the foundation and themselves proud with the skills they have received from the months of intensive training.

He noted that the next step would be to match them with companies where they can undergo further training to improve on what they know already.

He reiterated that technological advancements, especially in software development have disrupted virtually every industry resulting in a greater disadvantage for any economy without sufficient or commensurate digital skills to meet industry needs.

“With what skills you have learnt, including that of networking, you have opportunities to become relevant to the world around you” he said.

Speaking further, he said: “I urge you all to make sure that you stay with the program and ensure that you do everything you are supposed to do to further improve your knowledge”. “You now have the capacity to provide solutions around you and you must also help others become better.”

In his address, General Manager of Enugu Tech Hub, Chidubem Anowor, said that the tech ecosystem in the southeast has evolved over the years and it continues to provide opportunities for young people to create jobs for themselves.

“Many things will be obsolete because the world is moving towards tech,”he said. You must look towards collaboration with others because that is the only time you can grow in the system.”

Highpoints of the event was the presentation of certificates and awards to outstanding participants.

The HackatonAfrica programme which is an intensive software coding bootcamp for fresh graduates intended to tackle the steep digital skills deficit in the Southeast region and creating opportunities for the enterprising youth to tap into the burgeoning technology industry.