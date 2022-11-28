Yuletide: Montblanc Boutique Offers Opportunity for Corporate Gifts

As the holiday season approaches, organisations should be intentional about corporate gifting.

While it may come in different forms, the importance of corporate gifting cannot be overemphasized as well-timed gifts can let clients know that their business is valued and also influence a feeling of reciprocity and trust.

Corporate gifting is a key organisational culture to be held very dear, especially during the yuletide, and this could range from gifting the most exotic leather goods to elegant timepieces.

This holiday season, gift guide will help managers redefine corporate gifting. Some shops in Nigeria such as Montblanc boutique, Lekki Mall, Lagos offer a collection of the world’s best writing instruments, leather goods, watches, accessories and new technologies made from the rarest materials and exceptional craftsmanship.

Amongst its offerings include the stylish LeGrand Fountain Pen and StarWalker Precious Resin Ballpoint Pen. It also offers Montblanc Extreme 3.0 backpack with M LOCK 4810 buckle which is a versatile and dynamic backpack designed to offer a trendy look without compromising functionality & practicality.

The Montblanc Extreme 3.0 Thin Document Case is a contemporary bag designed to offer functionality and practicality to the modern city dweller, while the Montblanc 1858 Geosphere is a professional-grade, innovative timepiece built for those who travel the world in their perpetual quest for exploration.

The Montblanc MB 01 Over-Ear Headphones and Montblanc Augmented Paper which is part of the MontblancUltraBlack Edition. The Montblanc pieces include Rectangular Sunglasses with Black Metal Frame. These sunglasses in a rectangular style have a black-coloured metal frame and grey-coloured lenses. While the Montblanc 1858 Geosphere cufflinks are a reflection of their time.