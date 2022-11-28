WISCAR to Hold its 2022 Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference

Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), a leading not-for-profit and non-governmental organization focused on women empowerment and strategic mentoring for professional women has unveiled the agenda for the 12th edition of its Annual Leadership and Mentoring Conference. The 2022 WISCAR conference themed “For the Nation; The Power of Inclusion” is scheduled to hold on the 10th of December, 2022 at Muson Centre, Lagos.

The Annual Conference will feature renowned speakers, policymakers, and thought leaders whose discussions will serve to further the organisation’s commitment to closing the gender gap and empowering the next generation of professional women for leadership. The event which spotlights recommendations for sustainable national development will create an avenue for attendees to engage in open dialogue and networking. As usual the conference will be kick-started with the organization’s flagship 1km mentoring walk on Saturday, the 3rd of December at the scenic Eko Atlantic City.

Commenting on WISCAR and its mission for women empowerment, Amina Oyagbola, Founder and Chairperson of WISCAR, said “WISCAR is a formidable network of female professionals who are equipped to lead, socially innovate, and take critical decisions to contribute to the development and facilitation of a new chapter of experience in the workplace. As a country with a significant female population, there is a crucial need to build a generation of women for leadership and foster collaboration between the genders to sustain a buoyant and vibrant economy. Our annual conference is a platform for networking and capacity building, unearthing useful recommendations that will influence required legal and policy changes for gender equality, inclusive growth, and sustainable national development.”.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, renowned author and women’s rights advocate, is set to headline the conference as its keynote speaker and will be the 11th recipient of the Distinguished WISCAR Award. She will be supported by other distinguished speakers on the keynote panel including Adia Sowho, Chief Marketing Officer, MTN Nigeria; Tosin Oshinowo, Director, CmDesign Atelier; and Hawwah Gambo, journalist and 2023 House of Representative candidate. The panel will be moderated by Tunji Lardner, Journalist and Public Servant. Goodwill messages will be delivered by Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, a past distinguished WISCAR award recipient; Beatrice Eyong, The United Nations Women Representative to Nigeria and the Economic Community of West Africa State; and Ben Llewelyn-Jones, the Deputy British High Commissioner to Nigeria. The event would be anchored by Habiba Balogun Organisational Development Consultant and formally opened by the Executive Governor of Lagos State Mr. Babjide Sanwo-Olu.

Fabia Ogunmekan, Executive Director WISCAR, also reiterated the importance of WISCAR in proffering practicable solutions to national challenges. She said, “The central mission of the WISCAR is to develop women to build a better nation. Our annual leadership and mentoring conference will be leveraged to galvanize action for women’s leadership and active participation in all spheres of the nation’s development. Through it, WISCAR aims to entreat society to take a deeper reflection into the subtle and outspoken ways women have been excluded, weigh the losses against the gains, and be restless and relentless for change, while stepping up to play a part in making this change for a more equal and equitable world happen.”.

WISCAR is committed to empowering and enhancing the capabilities of professional women to contribute to the creation and growth of developmental enterprises in Nigeria. This is achieved through its bespoke and well-structured mentoring programmes that provide strategic career guidance, inspiration, and support to career women. WISCAR has equipped over 15,000 professional women and men with relevant skills and competencies to effectively manage their careers, assume leadership positions, and contribute to nation-building.

WISCAR is supported by a variety of organizations that share a commitment to the cause including First Bank, United Airlines, Pacific Holdings, Shell/SNEPCO, Bank of Industry, FBN Quest, Aella, IHS Towers, Wema Bank, Maersk Nigeria, FSDH Merchant Bank, Sterling Bank, DKK Nigeria, Hill+Knowlton Strategies Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC, MTN Nigeria, Lotus Bank, FCMB, Dangote Group, Cadbury /Mondelez, Ernst and Young, Nigeria LNG, Mainone, Coronation Merchant Bank, Enterprise Life, EKEDC, Pharm Access Foundation Oyagbola Chambers, AKMS Consulting, Habiba Balogun, Eko Atlantic amongst others.