VC Blames COVID-19, Incessant Industrial Disharmony for the Slow Pace of Academic Progress

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Professor Olayemi Akinwunmi, has blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and the incessant industrial disharmony in the educational system for the slow pace in the academic progress in the universities recent time.

Professor Akinwunmi stated that some of the students supposed to have moved past this level by now.

He disclosed this while speaking at the 10th matriculation ceremony for no fewer than 3,584 students admitted for the 2021/2022 session at the university auditorium, Adankolo campus in Lokoja at the weekend.

The VC explained that to redeem the lost time, they must work hard and smart to ensure that they do not stay one day longer than they are statutorily supposed to stay in the school.

“The university management on its part is committed to your welfare and will do everything within its means to give you a conducive learning environment and an exciting student experience,” he noted.

But as the university formally matriculated a total of 3,584 students, Akinwunmi has warned the new intakes to shun all vices inimical to their academic careers.

He told the new students that the management of the institution has zero tolerance for all forms of social vices, examinations malpractice, indecent dressing, cybercrime (Yahoo-yahoo), drug abuse among others.

The vice chancellor pointed out that those matriculating today were the product of thorough selection by the university authorities after the post UTME test by the prospective students seeking admission.,

According to him, “It is on this note that I advise you to avoid any act of cultism, examination malpractices, indecent dressing, cybercrime (yahoo-yahoo), and other fraudulent practices inimical to your academic progress.”

He added that the 10th matriculation is unique in more ways as it offers opportunities to those who are willing to take advantage of them to build bridges across ethnic, religious, and tribal barriers on the journey to greatness.

The VC said: “It is also unique because you, the matriculants, are coming into the university at a time when it is transiting from the state or condition of extreme academic confusion and agitation to a season of absolute tranquility whether real or perceived.

“I am very optimistic that you will find fulfillment in studying your desired course at this university because we have a very passionate workforce waiting to help you through the process of time.”