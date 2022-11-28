  • Monday, 28th November, 2022

VC Blames COVID-19, Incessant Industrial Disharmony for the Slow Pace of Academic Progress

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Lokoja, Professor Olayemi Akinwunmi, has blamed the COVID-19 pandemic and the incessant industrial disharmony in the  educational system for the slow pace in the academic progress in the universities  recent time.

Professor Akinwunmi stated that some of the students supposed to have moved past this level by now.

He disclosed this while speaking at the 10th matriculation ceremony for  no fewer than 3,584 students admitted for  the 2021/2022 session  at the university auditorium, Adankolo campus  in Lokoja at the weekend.

The VC explained  that to redeem the lost time, they must work hard and smart to ensure that they  do  not stay one day longer than they  are statutorily supposed to stay in the school.

“The university management on its part is committed to your welfare and will do everything within its means to give you a conducive learning environment and an exciting student experience,” he noted.

But as the university formally matriculated a total  of 3,584 students, Akinwunmi has warned the new intakes to shun all vices inimical to their academic careers.

He told the new students that the management of the institution has zero tolerance for all forms of social vices, examinations malpractice, indecent dressing, cybercrime (Yahoo-yahoo), drug abuse among others.

The vice chancellor pointed out that those matriculating today were the product of thorough selection by the university authorities after the post UTME test by the prospective  students seeking admission.,

According to him, “It is on this note that  I  advise you to avoid any act of cultism, examination malpractices, indecent dressing, cybercrime (yahoo-yahoo), and other fraudulent practices inimical to your academic progress.”

 He added that the 10th matriculation is unique in more ways as it offers opportunities to those who are willing to take advantage of them to build bridges across ethnic, religious, and tribal barriers on the journey to greatness.

The VC said: “It is also unique because you, the matriculants, are coming into the university at a time when it is transiting from the state or condition of extreme academic confusion and agitation to a season of absolute tranquility whether real or perceived.

“I am very optimistic that you will find fulfillment in studying your desired course at this university because we have a very passionate workforce waiting to help you through the process of time.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.