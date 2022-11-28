Printers Crisis Deepens, CIPPON Accuses INEC, Lai Mohammed

Ayodeji Ake

The Chartered Institute of Professional Printers (CIPPON) has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of patronising unregistered members of the institute in the award of contracts ahead of the forthcoming 2023 general election.

Addressing newsmen recently in Lagos, the President of CIPPON, Mr. Olugbemi Malomo, further alleged that the unregistered big printers that are based in Abuja have been behind the orchestrated court cases disrupting the activities of the institute.

Malomo therefore, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to act on his mandate of combating corruption.

He said: “It is very pertinent that we brief the nation, particularly the president of Nigeria that is desirous of a corruption free nation about developments in our industry that is capable of truncating the progress we have made in the quest for Nigerian printing industry remaining in Nigeria campaign.

“We currently have a situation in the industry that some big printers in Abuja that represent ‘the status quo’ are currently being used to destabilise our industry because of the award of INEC contract.

“Because of her nature and particular placement as it has become a very ‘attractive’ tool of corruption for inflation of government contracts etc. as typified even by various cases from Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) relating to the industry.

“In agencies such as Universal Basic Education Commission that award contracts worth billions of Naira for printing of books annually, the majority of the books are printed overseas.

“Others include INEC that spends billions every four years to print ballot papers. It is to be noted that the dealing of such big agencies in the awards of contract is done in a ‘cult like manner’ by them in collaboration with the ‘industry status quo’’ (strongmen).”

Amid court judgment that led to the freezing of the institute bank account, Molomo said that the accusations against the institution are not in line with the Act 24 of 2007 upon which the institution was established, as CIPPON remained the only regulatory body in Nigeria, while the appeal process is on-going.

He further accused the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, for turning deaf ears and complaints of the intuition, ignoring letters written to the ministry for intervention.