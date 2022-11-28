  • Monday, 28th November, 2022

NNPC Retail, Nestle, MTN, Others Win 2022 Africa Finance Awards

Business | 3 hours ago

The organisers of Africa Finance Awards have announced the winners of the 2022 edition to include NNPC Retail, Nestle Nigeria Plc., MTN, Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc. and Sustainable Procurement.

The awards in its 11th edition will witness the crowning of some major brands during the 2022 award night scheduled to hold in Lagos in days to come.

According to the Project Director of AFA, Adesanya Abidemi, the platform is designed to reward organisations in the finance sector of the economy. The last 10th edition has been adjudged as one of the best reward platforms in the industry.

“We believe that the 2022 edition will be the best and the award panel committee has already released the names of the winners. These include NNPC Retail, Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc, Nestle Nigeria Plc., Sustainable Procurement Limited, MTN Nigeria, Quantum Construct, Lilvera Group and Linkpoint Resources,” he said.

