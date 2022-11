NLTF Revitalises over 40 Healthcare Facilities Within 2 Years, Says Minister 

The Federal Government says the National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), has revitalised more than 40 healthcare facilities across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones within two years.

Sen. George Akume, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, confirmed this during the official inauguration and hand-over of vital medical equipment to the General Hospital, Igbora, Oyo State, recently.

Akume, who expressed satisfaction over the remarkable progress made by the NLTF, said that the agency had done very well in the implementation of intervention programmes in health and other key developmental sectors.

“The Federal Government is impressed with the agency’s resolve to deliver life changing outcomes to the people through its interventions, in spite of the dwindling global economy and the agency’s meagre income.

“Government is aware of your revitalisation of over 40 healthcare facilities across the six geo-political zones within last two years; putting smiles on the faces of ordinary Nigerians in remote villages and communities,’’ Akume said.

The Minister therefore, charged the agency to extend the laudable interventions to other primary healthcare centres across the country.

In her remarks, Mrs Patricia Ibiene, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties, said that the agency’s gigantic interventions were timely considering the state of the country’s healthcare facilities.

Ibiene noted that the projects were a clear testament to the good leadership in the Fund.

“I would like to commend the Executive Secretary of the Trust Fund and his Management, for these very important interventions of equipping the health sector and other developmental sectors across Nigeria.

“Also, to felicitate with the people of Oyo State in particular, and the South West in general, for benefiting from various intervention projects of the Trust Fund “. Patricia said.

She cited the Jump Start School project initiated and designed to provide learning and teaching aids to more than 45 public schools and the Gbaja Randle Maternity Hospital, both in Surulere.

The permanent secretary further listed the Moniya General Hospital, Kugba Maternity and Onikan Healthcare Centre in Lagos, Oyo and Ogun states respectively.

The permanent secretary therefore, called on individuals and organisations licensed and engaged in national lottery business, to rise up to the occasion in meeting their statutory obligations of due remittance to government, in order to avoid legal issues.

Speaking at the event, Dr Bello Maigari, the Executive Secretary of NLTF, said that the interventions had reaffirmed the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s commitment to promoting quality healthcare and well-being of the country, through funding from national lottery proceeds.

“This intervention is a clear demonstration of our desire to promote social inclusion of the most vulnerable sectors of our society.

“We reaffirm our enduring and sincere commitment to utilising lottery proceeds judiciously, for the good and general wellbeing of the nation,’’ Maigari said.

He urged the Igbora community and Oyo State in general, to ensure proper utilisation and security of the equipment.