NCDMB Describes Solewant Group as Champion of Local Content

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has described Solewant Group as the champion of the local content policy of the federal government.

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, made the description yesterday in his address at the sixth annual Business Open Day programme of the Solewant Group in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Represented by the Director, Monitoring and Evaluation of NCDMB, Mr. Tunde Adelana, Wabote noted that the firm has been able to identify its challenges and tackle it headlong.

According to Wabote, “Solewant has proved that it can do it and has done it in the area of steel pipe coating and pipe coating solutions production as shown in their plant. Their facility is number one, and for me, Solewant Group is leading the way. Solewant believes it can do it. Today, they are doing it.”

Wabote emphasised that Solewant is a Nigerian company that is ready to showcase capacity and competence in their area of specialization, saying the firm is always innovating.

He added: “Anytime you come here, there is always something new to see. They have full-fledged pipe mill that will soon be automated.”

In his speech, the Managing Director of

Solewant Group, Mr. Solomon Ewanehi, said his company is fully committed to complying with the provisions of the oil and gas industry policy as championed by NCDMB.

He said Solewant is helping the country to unlock its energy resources by increasing its production capacity and individuals in their supply chain, thereby ensuring that in-country vendors or stakeholders in its fold benefit from their operations.

Ewanehi added that 95 percent of the raw materials in producing steel pipes are sourced locally, noting that local production does not in anyway amount to lowering quality or standards.

He ointed out that the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON)

has approved their products as a regulatory body in the country.

Ewanehi said his company has created employment for over 800 Nigerians and provided support for the development of the country’s economy, stressing that transformation and innovation remain the hallmark of his company.