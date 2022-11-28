  • Monday, 28th November, 2022

NCDMB Describes Solewant Group as Champion of Local Content

Nigeria | 4 hours ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has described Solewant Group as the champion of the local content policy of the federal government.

The Executive Secretary of NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, made the description yesterday in his address at the sixth annual Business Open Day programme of the Solewant Group in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Represented by the Director, Monitoring and Evaluation of NCDMB, Mr. Tunde Adelana, Wabote noted that the firm has been able to identify its challenges and tackle it headlong.

According to Wabote, “Solewant has proved that it can do it and has done it  in the area of steel pipe coating and pipe coating solutions production as shown in their plant. Their facility is number one, and  for me, Solewant Group is leading the way. Solewant believes it can do it. Today, they are doing it.”

Wabote emphasised that Solewant is a Nigerian company that is ready to showcase capacity and competence in their area of specialization, saying the firm is always innovating.

He added: “Anytime you come here, there is always something new to see. They have full-fledged pipe mill that will soon be automated.”

In his speech, the Managing Director of

Solewant Group, Mr. Solomon Ewanehi, said his company is fully committed to complying with the provisions of the oil and gas industry policy as championed by NCDMB.

He said Solewant is helping the country to unlock its energy resources by increasing its production capacity and individuals in their supply chain, thereby ensuring that in-country vendors or stakeholders in its fold benefit from their operations.

Ewanehi added that 95 percent of the raw materials in producing steel pipes are sourced locally, noting that local production does not in anyway amount to lowering quality or standards.

 He ointed out that the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON)

has approved their products as a regulatory body in the country.

Ewanehi said his company has created employment for over 800 Nigerians and provided support for the development of the country’s economy, stressing that transformation and innovation remain the hallmark of his company.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.