 ‘Massive Turnout at Lagos Rally, a Show of Love for Tinubu’





Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Director, Contact and Mobilisation, South West of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Alhaji Mutiu Are, has described the unprecedented epic multitude of Nigerians that attended the rally of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos on Saturday as a display of love for the former governor of Lagos State.

He also said the heroic reception accorded Tinubu is a confirmation that the Centre of Excellence would vote en-masse for Bola Tinubu in the February, 2023 presidential election.

Are, in a special ‘Thank You’ message to the people of Lagos on the massive turnout issued on his behalf on Sunday by the Spokesperson for Contact and Mobilization Committee, South West, Mr. Kehinde Olaosebikan, said with the show of love, Tinubu was reaping from the gains of his developmental strides, visionary leadership and political stability that he established in Lagos since 1999 and still being nurtured till date.

According to him, a consistent progressive grassroots politician, the people of Lagos State were appreciative of the towering level; the Jagaban of Borgu has taken their state to, making them proud of their place of origin and residence, which now serves as a model to other states in and outside Nigeria in all their developmental plans.

He disclosed that the people of Lagos have been very warm and receptive to his committee in all their outreach and engagements across the length and breadth of Lagos, a situation, he added has made the work easy and smooth for him and his committee.

Are added that Lagos is proud to have its paramount visionary leader Asiwaju Tinubu as the Presidential standard flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, a leader whose records as governor over 20 years ago remained unbeaten till date.

Buttressing his point, he stated that as governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Tinubu: “pioneered Economic Summit in Nigeria and preferred solutions and templates for economic prosperity in Lagos State and Nigeria; first introduced Treasury Single Account in Nigeria to enhance good governance, good governance and transparency; first introduced Independent Power Project IPP (ERON) to boost power supply, industrialization and employment opportunities in Nigeria; first promoted digital economy by the digitalization of Lagos Tax Administration to improve revenue collection and development and the made history by creating 37 local government council development areas in Lagos State.”

He noted that the pride, love and their utmost belief in the capacity of Bola Tinubu to do more for them as a state and Nigeria motivated them to turn out in their large numbers at the rally and the peaceful, orderly conduct in and around Teslim Balogun Stadium throughout the program was a mark of respect for their most loved Governor.

According to Are: “As a Lagosian, foremost follower of Asiwaju and Director, Contact and Mobilization for South West, I am highly elated with the huge turnout. It is massive and unprecedented. It is a clear demonstration of our love for Asiwaju who has done so much for the growth and development of our dear state. It is a confirmation of the fact that Lagos would vote en-masse for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Sanwo Olu and all the candidates of All Progressives Congress in the next year’s elections.

“I commend the commitment and dedication of the Senator Solomon Ganiyu led Campaign council for Lagos State, their dexterity in organization and management manifested clearly in the success of the rally. With the outcome, they have really further established that Lagos is indeed the Centre of Excellence.

“I thank the good people of Lagos for this show of love to the next President of Nigeria. I am passionately appealing to them and the entire electorate of Lagos to keep showing the love and vote massively for Tinubu in the presidential election of February 25, 2023. He will surely do well for Lagos and other states of Nigeria. Like he did while serving Lagos, Tinubu will make all of us Lagosians more proud as the President of Nigeria”.