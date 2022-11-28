L’Oreal Attracts Doctors at Beauty West Africa Exhibition



Mary Nnah



As The Beauty West Africa Exhibition kicks off on Tuesday, November 29th to Thursday, December, 1st, L’Oréal Active Cosmetics is calling on all doctors to ensure they visit the La Roche-Posay and Cerave Booths in Hall 2 at the Landmark Event Center; Victoria Island, Lagos.



According to the Beauty Expert and Nigerian Representative of the L’Oreal Active Cosmetics Division, Beatrice Eneh, this is a rare opportunity to be a part of history, as this marks the first time L’Oréal Active Cosmetics Division will officially present the La Roche-Posay and Cerave brands in Nigeria with Global leads from L’Oréal Paris present.



She revealed the lineup of events at the exhibition: On November 29th, there will be an opportunity to network with fellow medical doctors and receive free skin consultations.

On 30th November, there will be a beauty presentation and Dermlive session with prominent figures such as renowned lecturer and consultant dermatologist, Dr. Ayesha Akinkugbe; beauty influencer, Dimma Umeh; Treasurer of Nigerian Association of Dermatologists, Dr. Erere Ortofanwei; co-founder of Bregha Beauty, Oluwaseyi Chukwu; and more leading voices in beauty and dermatology.



1st December will offer skincare consultations, a close-out party and a beautiful day.

Other highlights, she said, include fun booth activities, product giveaways, the chance to spin the wheel and win custom brand swag, photo booth fun, music, yummy treats from Eric Kayser restaurant, networking opportunities galore, excellent products and special appreciation for your unique position and impact in the Nigerian Beauty Industry.