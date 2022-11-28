  • Monday, 28th November, 2022

Kogi PDP Presidential Campaign  to Comply with  Signage Law

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Election Management Committee  has declared its intention to comply with the signage law passed by the state House of Assembly and duly signed into law on September 6, 2022.

The resolution was made at a meeting held on November 23, 2022, which reviewed the issues at stake in Lokoja, as all PDP candidates have been advised to comply with the signage law in furtherance of the party’s campaign strategies.

The meeting was presided over by the former Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Yomi Awoniyi, who is the state director-general of the PDP Election Management Committee, and declared that the PDP is a law-abiding political party and will obey all laws duly passed by appropriate organs of government.

He reiterated the hope and belief that the law would address the issue of sanctioning “those who go about defacing posters and damaging PDP billboards.”

In attendance at the meeting were Kabiru Usman and Hon Alfred Bello, secretary and administrative secretary respectively. Also present were all the 13 Deputy Directors namely:  Hon A.K Saliu, Capt Joe Agada, Dr Rabiu Mohammed, Barr. Shola Ojo, Chief Sam Abenemi, Dr. Joe Erico, Engr Stephen Onoji, Olori Margret Orebiyi, Hon Joash Omonayin – representing, Apostle Solomon Bello, Hon Ismalia Aruwa, John Mark and Austin Ochu; members of various directorates, and local government area coordinators

After extensive discussions, it was unanimously agreed that all directorates should work very closely with the Local Government Area coordinators to ensure grassroots campaign and message penetration.

The State Director-General, Awoniyi, also informed the LGA coordinators and PDP members to get  prepared for January 14, 2023, when the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign rally will be held in Lokoja, Kogi State.

“All hands must be on deck as we prepare for this mother of all rallies.  The committee will ensure we obtain all necessary permits, approvals, and pay all due levies,’ he said.

Awoniyi expressed thanks to all  members of the party for their zeal and commitment to ensuring  PDP takes over the government come 2023.

