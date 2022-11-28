Huawei Partners Sophia EssaAhmed Foundation to Provide ICT Centre



Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited has entered into collaboration with Sophia EssaAhmed Foundation for the provision of an Information Communications Technology Laboratory at the Kaduna Capital School in Kaduna State.



The ICT Laboratory was remodelled and equipped with computers and internet facilities to assist the students of the school and teachers in communication and technology skills.

Speaking at the commissioning of the project, the Deputy Managing Director, Huawei Technologies Nigeria, Kelvin Yang, applauded the Kaduna State Government for the immense support received to deliver the project, noting that the gesture would go a long way to advance the cause of science education not only in Kaduna State but Nigeria as a whole.

Also speaking at the event, the State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education in the State, Mrs. Halima Lawal, commended the Foundation and Huawei for complementing the state government’s efforts towards improving the educational standard of the state.



The governor said the well-equipped laboratory will not only help the students in their digital knowledge but will also help the teachers in updating their digital skills.

The governor urged the management of the beneficiary school to ensure judicious use of the remodelled laboratory to the advancement of knowledge of both students and teachers.

A Permanent Member, Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board (KADSUBEB), Mubarak Mohammed, who also represented the Board chairman, commended the Foundation and Huawei for the kind gesture tasking the school management to ensure the good maintenance of the facility.



Earlier, the representative of the Foundation, Engr. Abdullahi Tahir Bello, said they met a very dilapidated laboratory, which was totally overhauled and equipped with ICT gadgets including computers and internet facilities.

The laboratory has 20 computers, a standby generator, internet facilities with one-year data subscription and a power pointer.



In her response, Acting Principal of the school, Mrs. Janet Samaniya Dada, the school board chairman, Abubakar Tanko, and SBMC representative, Fatima Bello, all commended the Foundation and the Huawei Company for finding the school worthy of such gesture, assuring of good usage of the facility.

