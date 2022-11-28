  • Monday, 28th November, 2022

‘Hike in Food, Energy Prices Have Impacted Global Commodity Market’

Business | 50 mins ago

Ugo Aliogo

The President and Chairman of the ECOWAS Bank for Investment and Development (EBID), Dr. George Donkor, has stated that the hike in food, energy prices have impacted global commodity market, adding that this has resulted in price hikes in various jurisdictions, leading to severe economic challenges.

He noted that inflation is on the high side, especially with countries that had been experiencing low inflationary records such as Japan which he said has been fighting deflation but now they are also battling inflation.

Donkor disclosed this recently in Geneva, the Switzerland capital when he was awarded the prestigious Prix de la Foundation by the Crans Montana Forum. 

Prince Jean of Luxembourg and Crans Montana Founder and Chairman, Jean Paul Carteron presented the award to him.

He also stated that the world is in economic turmoil as a result of two external shocks, the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, adding that as a result of these challenges, there have been escalating prices of food and energy and economies all over the world are suffering.

In his presentation to the Crans Montana Forum, Donkor expressed optimism that the ECOWAS Bank for International Development was more interested in the solutions more than the challenges.

He called for the need for people to change their orientation and re-engineer value system, “if we are to rise above the economic circumstances we find ourselves.”

“Unless there is a change within, there cannot be a change without,” the EBID President counselled stating, “it is necessary to reinvent foreign policies and diplomatic action based on the necessary and unavoidable acceptance of the other,” he said. 

In his position as EBID, Donkor has focused on the need for implementation of change to drive progress not only in the West African sub-region, but also to stimulate a wider international impact through regional integration and engagement.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.