Heritage Energy Holds Tertiary Scholarship Exam

The management of Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited(HEOSL), operators of the OML 30 joint ventures last Saturday conducted a tertiary scholarship selection test for over 300 shortlisted candidates drawn from 112 host communities.

The examination conducted at the College of Education, Warri in collaboration with the West African Examination Council(WAEC) is part of the process to select about 186 beneficiaries of the HEOSL 2022/2023 university scholarship programme.

Commenting, the Chief Executive Officer of HEOSL, Ado Oseragbaje, said that the scholarship programme is one of the cardinal streams in the OML 30 JV partnership’s support for education as part of the strategic enhancement of human capital development in the communities where they operate.

He commended the host communities for their positive response to the process while enjoining them to continue to provide a peaceful and enabling environment for the company as “this type of partnership brings progress to all stakeholders”

Also speaking, General Manager, Government, Joint Venture and External Relations, HEOSL, Adesola Adebaw, said: “The scholarship selection process is highly competitive, fair and transparent which is why an experienced independent examination management body such as WAEC is coordinating. The idea is to ensure that only the best candidates are selected from the beneficiary communities”

According to him, about 800 scholars will benefit from this yearly scholarship programme in both the secondary and university categories.

Addressing the students shortly before the kick-off of the test, Head, Community Relations and Security, HEOSL, Sylvester Oko, said the company was passionate about their educational growth and encouraged them to be serious in their academic pursuit as those scholars who excel stand a chance of being employed in the company after graduation.

He charged them to remain focus because according to him, “education is a sure pathway to success in life.”

Oko disclosed that the students who took the exam are those currently in 200 level in recognised tertiary institution and must also be from a host community within the OML 30.

Speaking to reporters at the venue of the Examination, a parent of one of the students, Mrs. Mercy Ajiroghene Awhorieyome said that as a widow, the scholarship was a welcomed relief. She stated that education these days is quite expensive and any intervention is a great relief.

Other parents who spoke appreciated the company but appealed that the amount of N150,000 per session should be increased in tune with the realities of the times.

Ujeya Elohor and Aforkoghene Prisca from Ekugbo-Ughelli and Ekpan Communities respectively who sat for the examination all applauded Heritage Energy for the programme which they said will enhance their studies and also relieve the parents of some burden.