  • Monday, 28th November, 2022

FixPolitics Launches Office of The Citizen Campaign

Nigeria | 7 hours ago

Office of The Citizen campaign from #FixPolitics will debut on Monday, November 28, 2022.

The OOTC campaign, which which will introduce, activate and mobilise Nigerians to assume their roles as citizens and choose the best candidates in the 2023 general elections, will begin by 10 a.m at Providence Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State.

A statement said a three-month campaign, it will will be supported by the Nigerian think-tank for #FixPolitics, whose goals are to restore the OOTC to its proper position in Nigeria and create a political class of servant-leaders.

The statement also noted that this social engineering campaign will take place in Abuja and Lagos from November 2022 to January 2023.

According to the organisers, the campaign will reorientate the populace to understand the electoral process, recognise the influence of the vote, as well as emphasise the value of casting a valid ballot, promote political literacy and prohibit the sale of vulnerable electorates’ votes.

“In addition, by giving participants the chance to become more influential and active in politics, it will give the general public a stronger voice in the creation of governmental agenda and public policies.

“This is a product that aims to empower people and give them a voice,” the organisers explained.

