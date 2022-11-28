Eat N Go Targets 250 Stores in Nigeria, Partners 9mobile

Gilbert Ekugbe

Eat N’ Go Limited has announced plans to expand its operations to hit 250 stores in the country next year, noting that the move is a demonstration of its commitment to delivering excellent consumer service to its loyal consumers in Nigeria.

The Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Eat N’Go Limited, Mr. Patrick McMichael, stated this on the sidelines of the launch of a new call centre in partnership with 9mobile in Lagos.

Already, the foremost Quick Service Restaurant’s (QSR’s) outlets in Nigeria have reached 190 in its 10 years of existence in the country.

He however, stated that the launch of the new call centre is part of its bid to increase customer satisfaction and provide excellent service delivery to its customers across the country.

According to him, the technological innovation was executed in line with the brand’s promise to prioritise customer satisfaction, maintaining that with the launch, customers’ orders will be taken and delivered faster with less wait time for the customers.

“The customer’s purchase journey will be seamless and faster. The call centre will also serve as the customer contact centre to assist our valued customers with any concerns they may have,” he added.

Responding, the Chief Executive Officer, 9mobile, Juergen Peschel, expressed his delight with the new partnership, saying that Eat’N’Go Africa is one of its key enterprise customers.

“We are truly delighted to be part of this innovative approach to excellent customer service delivery as it aligns with our brand attributes which are encapsulated in three key ways, Quality of Service, Innovation and Customer Experience,” he said.

He expressed that this partnership further shows the extent to which technology can be deployed to ease the way business is done. “As an innovative company, we are pleased to provide our support to your organization as a lot of what we will be doing will ride on quality telecom technology that will help you scale. So, we are happy to have you as our partners,” he added.