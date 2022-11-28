DG, NCAA Calls for Development of Pool of Young Professionals in Sector

Chinedu Eze

The Director General, Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Captain Musa Nuhu has said that to avert dearth of technical personnel in the industry there should be the need to have a large pool of sound, young professionals in all areas and departments of aviation.

Nuhu made this known in Lagos at the weekend during the 6th Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Conference in Lagos with the theme: ‘Empowering the Next Generation of Aviation Professionals Through Scholarships and Sponsorships’.

The Director General said to make his proposal possible would require a robust training and manpower development programmes and collaboration between the private and public sector in air transport industry.

Nuhu observed that there is a growing demand for the training and grooming of large workforce of young men and women in all sectors of commercial aviation because of the growth and increase in passenger traffic, cargo and airports.

“Generally, global aviation sector is growing fast, aeroplanes are becoming bigger, flying faster and reducing travel time, there is mass movement of passengers and cargo within the orbit. Airports are becoming larger and more complex, handling millions of passengers per annum, while meeting security challenges”, he said.

The Director General who was represented by the Director, Humans Resources and Administration, NCAA, Alhaji Wakil Adamu noted that, while the demand for technical skills are persistent in aircraft maintenance, flight operations, air traffic control, airport maintenance and management, achieving the goal of sufficient, skilled and efficient trained manpower would required a sustained synergy and partnership among critical stakeholders.

He said this could be made possible through scholarships and sponsorships from organizations and well meaning individuals, especially to young aviators as this is fundamental to ensure the sustainable development of the sector.