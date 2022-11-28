Be Good Ambassadors of Salem University, Akubo Tasks Graduates

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Vice Chancellor of the Salem University in Lokoja, Kogi State, Professor Alewo Johnson Akubo, has admonished the graduands of the institution to always be good ambassadors in the their various endeavours of life.

Akubo gave this charge while speaking at the combined fifth convocation ceremony for the award of diplomas, first and higher degrees and prizes to the change agents of the Salem University at the main campus of the institution at the weekend.

A total of 962 students graduated from the institution (58 made first class) including 149 post graduates and 813 graduates.

According to him, “To this end, it is pertinent to once again and perhaps for the very last time, remind you of one of our founding chancellor’s regular admonition to you that 20 children cannot play together for twenty years.

“There comes a time when the men would be clearly separated from the boys. The reality of that admonition shall begin to play out in your lives from today.

“Life is a theatre of challenges. You can neither pray nor wish troubling times away. They come to us all, both small and great.

“However, it bears restating that what will make the much vaunted difference and perhaps keep your head above the waters in the days of storm is your capacity as an individual to adhere to the scriptural passage of Matthew 7: 24. ‘Therefore everyone who hears these words of mine and puts them into practice is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. The rain came down, the streams rose, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because it had its foundation on the rock. But everyone who hears these words of mine and does not put them into practice is like a foolish man who built his house on sand.

“I pray for you this day for the grace to make the difference in life, as you commence this new but very important phase of your life.

“Remember, global leadership is all about making positive impact, in and out of the seasons of life. Therefore, I wish to remind you of the need to remain good ambassadors of the Salem brand in and out of season.