Badmanprezzy’s Spiritual Style of Songs Is Now Accepted Worldwide

Badmanprezzy, with real name Odiase Precious, born 4th July 1996, is a Nigerian talented singer from Edo state. He had his early life in Lagos state, under the guidance of Mr and Mrs Odiase.

Badmanprezzy started singing at a very young age in Lagos with his inspiration from situations around him and society.

Then he developed an interest in drums and other instruments, as making music out of situations and emotions is personal creativity and it’s important to express yourself on the instrumental which gives the skeletal body to every song.

He said: “I take my songwriting very personally as it’s an expression of thoughts and feelings generated from our daily and life experiences. This has made every deep-minded person with an interest in meaningful music love my craft and projects.”

Badmanprezzy continued that many see the sound of Badmanprezzy as spiritual. “It’s crazy how I can do any genre of music expected from me which is a plus when it comes to versatility.

“Where I come from which is Edo state Nigeria, we the youths have a lot to share from insecurity, terrorism, bad governance, ignorance to social influence”.



For the artiste, Big Things is not the only song he intends to drop this year. “I will use this medium to pledge to my fans that I will be dropping more songs for them this year and so shall it be.”