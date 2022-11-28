Aviation Institute Graduates 1st Batch of Flight Dispatch Students

Chinedu Eze

Aviatrix Hub Training Institute, a Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) approved Aviation Training Organisation (ATO) has graduated its first batch of students, who have completed an intensive six weeks training for Basic and another six weeks for Advanced Flight Dispatch training.

The graduation by Aviatrix Hub Training Institute is the maiden edition.

The graduating students include: Lydia Olodun, Jude Olayiwola , Angela Chukwu and Afoma Onyechi .

Those who graduated in Enugu are Ibanga Matthew, Ibrahim Nathaniel, Orungbami Shola, Ibeabuchi Princewill and Aizenabor Benedicta.

Others are Ukpong Sunday,Anyanwu Henry, Chukwuka Godsglory and Ezenwa Anita.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman of the occasion and the first President, Flight Dispatchers Association of Nigeria (FLIDAN), Taiwo Raji advised the graduates to be of good conduct outside the school in the course practicing their profession.

He urged them to be job creators and not job seekers and to also join hands with others in finding solutions to challenges and not create more challenges.

The Accountable Manager /Chief Executive Officer of Aviatrix Hub Training Institute, Mrs. Victoria Adegbe, expressed joy at the graduation of the school’s batch of students.

She urged the graduands to be focused and steadfast in their profession as Flight Dispatchers are very important to flight operations.

To further buttress her point, the Aviatrix CEO, explained to the excited graduands that without Flight Dispatchers, there is no way any flight could take off.