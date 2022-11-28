Al-Makura Inaugurates Reelection Campaign Council

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura yesterday inaugurated a campaign council that will work for his re-election as representative of the Nasarawa South senatorial zone in the National Assembly in the 2023 general election.

Speaking at the inauguration in Lafia, Al-Makura said he was using the event to appreciate electorate of his senatorial zone, and to notify them of his intention to seek re-election through his campaign council.

According to him, “I am embarking on yet another exercise so that I will continue with the little that I have been able to do in the last four years.

“I don’t need to mention what I have done, but I can assure you that in every local government, in every development area within this zone, there is none that I have not touched physically with infrastructure.

“And I want to assure you that if I am given the opportunity for another four years, I will still do much more than what I have already done before.”

The immediate-past governor of Nasarawa State used the opportunity of the event to dispel insinuations suggesting that there was misunderstanding between him and his successor, hence urging the people to desist from hate speeches, mischiefs and blackmail.

The senator said: “There have been a lot of gossips, misrepresentations, and outright lies, to bring disaffection between one group and another. When people attempted to create bad blood between me and Governor Sule, then there is nothing people cannot do.

“And God has made it possible that Sule and I have realised that some people are envious of our affinity and close relationship, and they want to PUT asunder. By God’s grace, this will not happen.