Akan: I Was Born To Foster Conversations, Build Relationships

As the number of professional master of ceremonies continues to increase in the country, one who has braved the odds to carve a niche in the industry for himself is Kenenth Akan. Also known as Kenn Ace has enjoyed a career in sales, marketing, and customer experience for close to a decade before deciding to pursue a professional compere career. In this report he highlights how he has been able to develop the requisite skills of public speaking coupled with the ability to keep the audience engaged thereby creating the right atmosphere of conversation.

What was it like growing up as a child?

I was born at home where my parents lived at the time in Ijeshatedo, Surulere Axis of Lagos. I was a very happy child growing up.

The first of 4 children. Born to a police officer father and my mother a business owner. I didn’t play a lot of sports growing up but when I did play street football in my primary and secondary school, I was a comfortable defender and often a goalkeeper. But during my stint at Covenant University, I coached our Departmental Football Team (PSIR 2009/2012)

How did Compering start for you?

It started in my early years when I used to watch Ali Baba, Tee A, and Gbenga Adeyinka host events. I loved what they were doing in those clips. I knew I was going to be facing crowds but I didn’t know how because I was an introvert. I loved watching what they did, especially holding any audience spellbound joke after joke. To come out of my shell, in primary and secondary school I joined the debate club learning to speak and getting comfortable being argued against. In Uni, I would host class, departmental,service unit dinners and awards. When I started working I would host town hall meetings, company events, and all. It’s been over 10 solid years of learning and polishing the skills behind the scene, well it was not really behind the scene. Hahaha!

The Compere industry in Nigeria seems to be an all-comers trade, what do you think, and should it be structured?

Yes, I agree that it seems there is no entry barrier. Once you speak well, are comfortable facing a crowd, and have some sense of humor you are in business. It almost requires no capital. If you can spin off nice outfits, and a friend to capture moments in picture and video format, you pretty much have it made in this business. In my case it is not so, I am a trained Speaker. It was while studying International Relations at Covenant University that I registered for speaking courses. As a matter of fact my Team won the first-ever Public Speaking Competition in 2011. A year after the event was renamed The Ideal Speakers Challenge, my team. But when it comes to structuring, I am not exactly sure how that would work right now. But it would be nice to have some kind of organized body to train and certify people as a Compere or Host. It is a given that as players in the communication business have a role to play in nation-building. We are perceived as thought leaders and influencers of ideas. You can leave an event and days after still be laughing or upset when you recall what the MC said, so yes, I agree we are powerful. That is why I do not believe just anyone who is not trained should have power over any audience.

What do you love most about being a Compere?

I have come to understand that I was born to foster conversations and build relationships so the lives of others are enriched. That is my life’s mission. The core of what I do isn’t just entertaining an audience or holding them spellbound. It is changing atmospheres. It is about stepping into a room, picking up energies; and then knowing what to do to create the desired atmosphere. So, everything I do is to enrich lives, I am grateful that my gift allows me to be free to allow others to be free.

What challenges presently exist in the industry and how are you bracing through them?

There used to be this cold war of Mc’s, Actors, Skit makers, and reality tv stars competing with comedians for relevance as Event Hosts/Compere. Even when you get a job, the crowd expects you to behave like a comedian. For the umpteenth time, we are not the same. An MC is not a comedian. An MC might be funny, and some comedians might be good MCs but ultimately our functions at events are not the same. I always tell my clients that I am a Compere, not a comedian or Hype man. There have been times I have had to Hype an afterparty, even though I do it well that is not my natural habitat. That doesn’t mean an MC shouldn’t have a good sense of humor, I understand there could be cases where the clients specifically advise against any jokes and give strict instructions for absolute formal interactions all through.

Another challenge is that some clients underestimate the importance of planning an event before D-Day. I have seen instances where an event was planned and a compere was not in the scheme of things until a few days before the event. Events come out right when all stakeholders plan adequately. My best events are those where a proper planning meeting occurs before D-Day. It doesn’t mean some things might not change but it always comes out better because expectations are managed.

One more thing is the perception of star power. Clients will rate and pay an in-experienced skit maker, and reality TV personalities higher than you forgetting that live crowd engagement is a different ball game entirely. Well, to solve that challenge for myself I have some TV and on-air gigs lined up to create that much-needed awareness of my brand.

What are the top must-have elements for a compere?

Audience Engagement, Stakeholder management, and Professionalism Guests and attendees have certain expectations when they are at an event or occasion. While they don’t usually notice it when things are working right, they are quick on the uptake when they aren’t. This means that they can easily tell when it’s a professional that’s doing the job.

What stands you out among the sea of other masters of ceremonies?

Aside from being educated, classy, confident, articulate, decent, and respectful, my colleagues tell me I was born corporate, meaning I started out hosting corporate events long before venturing into social events. I have a strong corporate background having worked in both India and Nigeria. I have had about a decade of working in customer Experience, Sales, and Marketing. So, I am very acquainted with business protocol, language, and brand or business communication objectives at formal and corporate events. I also have strong Christian and family values which have qualified me to be the compere of several high-impact social religious events.

Lastly, I am a Team Development Consultant/Coach and this is where I have really carved a niche for myself. I facilitate team bonding events for corporates and religious organizations alike. My solid team of rockstars helps business plan getaway retreats because we work too hard as a people and do plan time to play. It was Plato that said, you’d learn more about a person in an hour of play than in a year of conversation. In this time when some businesses are struggling to retain their people and keep them adequately engaged. Maybe it’s time to plan something with us.

Who are your role models in the industry?

In no particular order, these names have had a very profound impact on my life and career: Ik Osakioduwa, Ebuka Obi- Uchendu, Saco, Oluwaseun P. Olaniyan, Emcee Ayulah, Kabutey My MC

What do you do when not hosting or facilitating team bonding events?

I still have a job as an Enterprise Sales Manager with Africa’s Leading HrTech Giant. We believe time spent working should be meaningful, and productive for people and businesses. So, I am responsible for delivering the magic of our solutions to enterprise businesses in Nigeria and across Africa. In my free time, I love to read books and watch documentaries.

Where do you see yourself in the next 10 years?

Still learning, Still growing, and still enriching lives. A good husband and father to my children. Not just become a leading compere to the nations but also a source of hope and inspiration for the coming generation.

Any last words?

I want to use this opportunity to appreciate everyone who supports me, cheers for me, patronizes, or refers to me for jobs. I am eternally grateful for your kind gestures. and a word of advice to event planners and potential clients not to settle for less than a professional MC for their events having invested so much into making it a reality.Kennacebrand@gmail.com || Instagram: @_tsarkenn (Pronounced Sir Kenn)